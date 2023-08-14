New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glazing Machine Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485036/?utm_source=GNW



Glazing Machine Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global glazing machine market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, furniture & tableware, solar & photovoltaic, automotive & aerospace, and industrial markets. The global glazing machine market is expected to reach an estimated $17.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.0% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing requirement for retrofitting and refurbishing existing buildings, on-going advancement of new glazing technologies like electrochromic and smart glass, along with increasing demand for high performance and energy efficient glazing across the globe.



Glazing Machine Market



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



Glazing Machine Market by Segments



Glazing Machine Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global glazing machine market by type, capacity, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Glazing Machine Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Single Glazing Machines

Double Glazing Machines



Glazing Machine Market by Capacity [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Up to 50 Units/H,

50 -100 Units/H

over 100 Units/H



Glazing Machine Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Construction

Furniture & Tableware

Solar & Photovoltaics

Automotive & Aerospace

Industrial



Glazing Machine Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Glazing Machine Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, glazing machine companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the glazing machine companies profiled in this report include:

Bosch Rexroth

Jinan Sinon CNC Machine

Forel

Thermoseal Group

Takeuchi Manufacturing

CMS Glass Machinery

WALTEC

HILGENBERG

Heye International

Glazing Machine Market Insights

The analyst forecast that double glazing machine will remain the faster growing type segment over the forecast period due to the growing acceptance of energy-efficient glazing methods, along with rising number of green building projects, and increasing focus of people to reduce energy consumption.

Within this market, automotive & aerospace segment will remain the fastest-growing segment due to extreme usage of glasses in the automotive and aerospace sectors for rooftops, mirrors, door, and windows to ensure the safety of the passengers.

APAC will remain the highest-growing region over the forecast period due to significant growth in the building and construction industries and increasing production as well as installations of solar panels in the region.

Features of the Glazing Machine Market



Market Size Estimates: Glazing machine market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Glazing machine market size by various segments, such as by type, capacity, end use industry, and region

Regional Analysis: Glazing machine market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by type, capacity, end use industry, and regions for the glazing machine market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the glazing machine market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global glazing machine market by type (single glazing machines and double glazing machines), capacity (up to 50 units/H, 50 -100 units/H, and over 100 Units/H), end use industry (construction, furniture & tableware, solar & photovoltaics, automotive & aerospace, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to glazing machinemarket or related to glazing machinecompanies, glazing machinemarket size, glazing machinemarket share, glazing machineanalysis,write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

