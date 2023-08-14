APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire the Assets of London Based Beauty Sensation, LeSalon Beauty Ltd.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions announced today that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire the assets and operations of London, England-based LeSalon Beauty Ltd (“LeSalon”). Consideration for the acquisition will consist of APPlife digital common stock and cash.



As part of the acquisition, APPlife will retain key members of LeSalon’s leadership and technical teams ensuring a smooth transition and continuity of service for existing customers.

LeSalon was created to bring the professional beauty experience to client’s homes and transform the way beauty therapists work. Beauty service providers (hair, manicure, pedicure, make-up, massage) and consumers connect through a GPS based customers service platform. It allows service providers to register and offer their specific specialty beauty services while allowing consumers the ability to search a pool of talented professionals and schedule an appointment at a location of their choice such as home or office.

APPlife plans to continue operating and growing the UK operations and in addition, anticipates the launch of LeSalon’s services in strategic cities throughout the U.S. and eventually back into other European cities and Asian markets with strong consumer demand. The Company will seek to capitalize on the LeSalon brand name with various high-quality product lines and strategic partnerships with additional beauty product manufacturers and high-profile beauty experts.

“We are thrilled to welcome LeSalon into the APPlife family,” stated Matthew Reid, CEO of APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. “We are looking forward to the revenue growth opportunities this acquisition presents and to delivering even greater value to our customers and shareholders. Expanding the available service areas around the world and introducing the Le Salon brand product lines has the entire APPlife team excited.”

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023 subject to the stated closing conditions contained in the LOI.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco CA. and Shanghai China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that creates and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com.

Current APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. e-commerce solutions:

Rooster Essentials – The most comprehensive eCommerce grooming shop for men. Bringing over two hundred daily essentials from more than eighty brands to your doorstep.

Global Hemp Services – APPlife is the lead investor in this eCommerce platform that offers hemp related products such as hemp building materials, insulation, personal use items and carbon credits.

Keep up to date on APPlife Digital Solutions events and developments join our online communities at Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

APPlife Digital Solutions

Investor Relations

Tel: (585) 232-5440

Email: jody@applifedigital.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies, and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, acquisitions, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.