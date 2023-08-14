FloQast Extends Out-of-the-Box Integration with Microsoft Visio, SharePoint, & Word

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, announced today the expanded integration of Microsoft cloud storage and productivity tools, with the addition of Microsoft Sharepoint, Visio, and Word into its award-winning Accounting Operations Platform. FloQast’s latest integrations with Microsoft extend and enhance FloQast’s existing out-of-the-box integrations with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central ERP, OneDrive, Excel, Teams, and Outlook and are offered free of charge to customers.



“Projects fail all the time because accountants are required to learn new tools for implementation,” said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO at FloQast, CPA. “FloQast’s collaboration with Microsoft takes a different approach, unlocking even greater ROI from a customers’ ERP investment by utilizing the tools accountants already use, keeping projects on track and giving them back valuable time to focus on more strategic initiatives."

The FloQast + Microsoft integration brings both visibility and efficiency to accounting operations, as well as:

Centralized Storage in Microsoft SharePoint : FloQast allows companies to leverage their existing Microsoft cloud storage data structures to centrally manage evidentiary data. In addition to its existing integration to Microsoft OneDrive, FloQast now offers Microsoft Sharepoint integration to consolidate all critical finance and accounting documents conveniently.

: FloQast allows companies to leverage their existing Microsoft cloud storage data structures to centrally manage evidentiary data. In addition to its existing integration to Microsoft OneDrive, FloQast now offers Microsoft Sharepoint integration to consolidate all critical finance and accounting documents conveniently. Flowchart Integration With Microsoft Visio : Organizations can now leverage new capabilities to increase visibility over the completeness and accuracy of controls flowcharts and keep them in sync with their compliance program’s Risk Control Matrix (RCM).

: Organizations can now leverage new capabilities to increase visibility over the completeness and accuracy of controls flowcharts and keep them in sync with their compliance program’s Risk Control Matrix (RCM). FloQast Process Narratives with Microsoft Word: Organizations can continue using Microsoft Word to maintain process narratives and now these narratives automatically sync to their Risk Control Matrix in FloQast.



The new integrations with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and Teams expand upon FloQast’s growing role as a Microsoft partner. Last year, FloQast, joined the Microsoft Business Applications ISV Connect program and launched multiple apps on Microsoft AppSource , providing Microsoft Dynamics ERP customers a way to increase the efficiency and accuracy of Accounting Operations with a centralized suite of solutions. In October, FloQast announced the Microsoft-certified direct API integration of its market-leading Close Management solution with Microsoft Dynamics Business Central ERP.

The latest FloQast-Microsoft integration will be demonstrated at the 2023 Microsoft Community Summit, the largest independent gathering of the Microsoft business applications ecosystem of users, partners, and ISVs, taking place at Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, N. C. from October 15-20, 2023. FloQast is a Platinum sponsor of Summit and will be exhibiting at booth #1918. The booth will feature product demonstrations of FloQast's accounting workflow automation platform. In addition, FloQast Senior Director of Growth Markets Shivang Patel will present '”Unlock the Full Potential of Your Microsoft Investment with FloQast for Close, Compliance and Accounting Operations Workflows.”

