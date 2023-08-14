DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Immediate Release

Gallus Medical Detox Center in Dallas, a leading provider of medically supervised detoxification services, is proud to share more on its alcohol detox program to help patients stop drinking.

Patients will slowly reach sobriety in a medically monitored setting, with 24-hour care. The detox process typically takes three to five days and can take longer depending on an individual’s response to treatment. Patients take medicine, and nurses monitor them. They also help them stay hydrated and provide natural enhancers, such as aromatherapy, during their stay at Gallus.

“Our team prides itself on a superior inpatient treatment experience, designed to help our patients through the detox process as comfortably as possible.” Gallus Medical Director, Dr. Ron Sierzenski says. “This is the core of our mission. It sets the stage for industry leading levels of treatment completion and aftercare program engagement, the next critical step toward achieving the goal of maintaining sobriety.”

This program signifies Gallus's continued commitment to addressing the unique needs of those struggling with substance use disorders.

Gallus is widely recognized for its unparalleled dedication to patient care. Gallus’s methods are proven medical, and evidence-based approaches to fighting substance use disorders. Long term support in recovery is a critical predictor of success. Our emphasis on aftercare differentiates us from other facilities.

We offer medical detox for all substances from alcohol to fentanyl. Our unique protocols are rated the best in the business to help to control withdrawal symptoms and keep patients comfortable throughout their stay.

All Gallus facilities are centers of excellence run by a highly trained staff including a medical director, nurses and clinical directors. Gallus is located in Dallas, Scottsdale, and Denver. Gallus is accepting patients now. Go to our website for more on Dallas Alcohol Detox Or call 866-492-7219.