Sage Supports Mamava’s Efforts to Make Breastfeeding Accessible, Anywhere

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sage , the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology, announced a partnership with Mamava, the nation’s leading provider of freestanding lactation spaces for nursing mothers. By partnering during National Breastfeeding Month, Sage and Mamava are breaking down barriers while making good business sense in communities throughout the US.



Mamava is a company born to transform the culture of breastfeeding by increasing access to structures that breastfeeding parents need at work and on the go. With Mamava’s mission to create a healthier society through infrastructure and support for breastfeeding, they are enabling mothers, workplaces and public spaces with discreet, private options. Once the first lactation pod in the Burlington International Airport gained attention, women realized they didn’t need to resort to dusty storage rooms or dirty bathrooms to pump. The company grew and required sophisticated, yet simple financial management solutions. This is where Sage came in.

“We needed to modernize our business applications to streamline processes and easily get at the data and insights that will help us drive efficiency and prepare for rapid growth,” says Christine Dodson, Mamava’s COO and cofounder. “Sage offered us the manufacturing, distribution, and financial systems and expertise we need to evolve from a thriving startup to a mature company. And we were impressed by their human-centered approach and mission alignment. We knew Practical Software and Sage would nurture us through the entire implementation process—just like we do our customers. We are proud to recognize Sage as an important partner in realizing our mission to bring equity to breastfeeding, as we celebrate National Breastfeeding Month this August.”

As a growing business, the company can rely on their new enterprise resource planner (ERP) solution to assist in overhauling systems and processes to make their financials flow. The Sage X3 comprehensive software suite drives digital transformation for growing companies with data flow to streamline all business operations.

"Partnering with growing companies that are bold and changing lives in our communities is what Sage X3 does best. The importance of strategic partnerships like we have with Mamava means we can be along for the ride as businesses evolve. With a suite of cloud-based solutions for distribution, manufacturing, and financials, Sage is proud to support Mamava’s mission to transform culture,” said Rob Sinfield, VP Product for Sage.

Today, Mamava offers a full line of lactation space solutions with comprehensive creative services options, as well as a free Mamava app that helps breastfeeding parents find thousands of lactation spaces—not just Mamava pods—wherever they go.

About Mamava

Mamava, the leading expert in lactation space design, is dedicated to transforming the culture of breastfeeding in the United States by providing flexible lactation space solutions designed to meet the needs of breastfeeding families. Mamava pods are linked into a proprietary smart technology system that empowers easy wayfinding and autonomous access. Parents can open them with Mamava’s free app (available for iOS and Android ). The app also allows moms to see availability of pods, opt into vacancy alerts, adjust interior lighting and airflow, and leave digital notes of support for the next person. Best of all, the app helps breastfeeding people find thousands of (Mamava-vetted) places to pump on the go—not just Mamava pods, and never a bathroom. To learn more, visit Mamava at mamava.com , and follow Mamava on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram.

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses served by us, our partners, and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR, and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology, and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality, and the climate crisis. Learn more at www.sage.com/en-us/

