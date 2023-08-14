Mobile Edge Computing Market to Surpass 37.87 Billion by 2030 Rising Demand for Cloud Infrastructure

Westford USA, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the evolution of 5G technology has sparked a revolution in global mobile edge computing . By bringing ultra-low latency and high bandwidth to the forefront, 5G has empowered edge devices to process data locally, enhancing real-time applications like IoT and AI. This synergy marks a pivotal advancement in network capabilities.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Mobile Edge Computing Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 162

Figures – 78

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/mobile-edge-computing-market

In the dynamic realm of global mobile edge computing, the spotlight is increasingly drawn to optimizing performance: high bandwidth propels seamless data flow while low latency fuels instantaneous interactions. This evolution paves the way for unparalleled user experiences and transformative technological advancements.

Prominent Players in the Mobile Edge Computing Market

Nokia Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Saguna Networks Ltd.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Vasona Networks, Inc.

Zenlayer Inc.

Aricent Inc.

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT)

SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc. (Corning Incorporated)

PeerApp Ltd.

Vapor IO, Inc.

ZephyrTel

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/mobile-edge-computing-market

Software Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to their rapid evolution and adaptability

The software segment is the agile powerhouse within the global mobile edge computing market. Its rapid evolution and adaptability drive innovation, enabling real-time data processing and dynamic application deployment. This segment's responsiveness fuels the MEC ecosystem, empowering industries with swift, customized solutions for enhanced user experiences.

North America is a dominant force in the global mobile edge computing market. Fueled by advanced infrastructure and tech adoption, the region pioneers MEC implementation. Its tech-savvy population and industry investments cement North America's role in shaping MEC trends, driving transformative growth and innovation.

Hardware Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its infrastructure

The hardware segment is commanding the global mobile edge computing market. Its dominance stems from driving the infrastructure that empowers rapid data processing and real-time communication. This pivotal role ensures seamless integration and empowers businesses across diverse sectors to harness the full potential of edge computing.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific region emerge as a frontrunner in the global mobile edge computing market, fueled by robust technological infrastructure and a burgeoning demand for seamless connectivity. Rapid adoption and innovation set the pace for MEC advancement, offering diverse industries transformative opportunities for efficient data processing and low-latency services.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the mobile edge computing market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Mobile Edge Computing Market

In August 2022, Sidus Space, Inc., a Space-as-a-Service business, recently signed a Satellite Deployment contract with Exo-Space in order to integrate and launch its artificial intelligence software technology on Earth Observation satellites. The payload from Exo-Space will be integrated into LizzieSat TM, a hybrid 3D-printed satellite that Sidus Space anticipates launching in 2023. Manufacturing mission-critical hardware along with commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection are the main areas of focus for Sidus.

In May 2022 EnduroSat, a leading provider of space services and software-defined NanoSats for academics and business announced that it will use IBM and Red Hat's hybrid cloud, AI technologies, and open-source to launch into a low earth orbit, according to an announcement from. EnduroSat's software-defined NanoSat, which integrates IBM's in-orbit Edge Computing payloads and earth observation, will be launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/mobile-edge-computing-market

Key Questions Answered in Mobile Edge Computing Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market

Global Network Telemetry Market

Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market

Global Wholesale Voice Carrier Market

Global Call Center AI Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com