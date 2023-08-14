Tangential Flow Filtration Market is Expected to Reach $3.6 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the tangential flow filtration (TFF) industry is poised to undergo a transformative evolution, driven by advances in biopharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and water treatment sectors. As demand for high-quality therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and other biologics continues to rise, TFF technology will play an increasingly critical role in ensuring efficient and scalable purification processes. The industry is anticipated to witness the integration of smart automation, real-time monitoring, and data-driven optimization, enhancing process control and product quality. Moreover, as sustainability gains prominence, TFF systems will likely incorporate more eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient designs. With its adaptability to various applications and its potential to significantly enhance process efficiency, the TFF industry is on the cusp of revolutionizing the way we produce and purify bioproducts while aligning with future environmental and economic needs.

Tangential Flow Filtration market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.9 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $3.6 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. TFF market can be attributed to technological advancements in TFF over normal flow filtration, rising R&D spending, growing pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, and stringent regulatory requirements. On the other hand, the high capital investments required to set up new production facilities are expected to hinder market growth.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=72081607

Tangential Flow Filtration Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.9 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $3.6 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Membrane Material, Technique, Application, End user and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing demand for biologics Key Market Drivers Technological advancements in TFF systems

Tangential Flow Filtration market major players covered in the report, such as:

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Parker Hannifin Corporation (US)

Repligen Corporation (US)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden)

Andritz (Austria)

Meissner Filtration Products Inc. (US)

Antylia Scientific (US)

Donaldson Company Inc. (US)

Koch Separation Solutions (US)

Sterlitech Corporation (US)

Synder Filtration Inc (US)

PendoTECH LLC (US)

Microfilt India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

BIONET (Spain)

Sysbiotech GmbH (Austria)

Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment (China)

FORMULATRIX Inc (US)

Mantec Technical Ceramics (UK)

Smartflow Technologies Inc. (US)

Tami Industries (France)

SPF Technologies (US)

NovaSep (France)

ABEC Inc. (US)

and Among Others

Buy Tangential Flow Filtration Industry Report (359 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=72081607

This report categorizes the tangential flow filtration market into the following segments and subsegments:

Tangential Flow Filtration Market, by Product

Systems TFF Reusable Systems TFF Single-Use Systems

Membrane Filters Cassettes Cartridges and Capsules

Other TFF Products

Tangential Flow Filtration Market, by Membrane Material

Polyethersulfone (PES)

Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF)

Nylon

Polyetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Mixed Cellulose Ester & Cellulose Acetate (MCE & CA)

Polycarbonate Tracked Etched (PCTE)

Regenerated Cellulose

Other Materials (Polypropylene (PP), Ceramic, Polyacrylonitrile, and Polyolefin)

Tangential Flow Filtration Market, by Technique

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Nanofiltration

Other Techniques (Reverse osmosis and Ion exchange)

Tangential Flow Filtration Market, by Application

Tangential Flow Filtration Market, by Final Product Processing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Filtration Protein Purification Vaccine and Antibody Processing Formulation and Filling Solutions Viral Clearance

Tangential Flow Filtration Market, by Raw Material Filtration

Media Buffer Filtration

Prefiltration

Bioburden Testing

Cell Separation

Water Purification

Tangential Flow Filtration Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

CMOs & CROs

Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories

Tangential Flow Filtration Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil RoLATAM

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=72081607

The key stakeholders in the Tangential Flow Filtration market include:

Filter manufacturers, vendors, and distributors

Academic & government research institutes

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Life science companies

Venture capitalists and investors

Government organizations

Private research firms

Research & development (R&D) companies

Contract research organizations (CROs)

Contract development & manufacturing organizations (CDMOs)

Market research & consulting firms

Recent Developments:

In May 2022, Merck KGaA invested over USD 476.7 million to expand its membrane and filtration manufacturing in Ireland.

In December 2021, Repligen Corporation acquired Bioflex Solutions, which offers single-use fluid management products.

In June 2021, Repligen Corporation signed an agreement to acquire Polymem, which offers hollow-fiber membranes and modules.

In March 2021, Pall Corporation acquired Austar Lifesciences Limited. The acquisition aimed to expand the company’s capacity to support single-use technology.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Tangential Flow Filtration Market:

Which are the key players operating in the tangential flow filtration market?

Answer: Key players in the tangential flow filtration market are Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius AG (Germany).

Which product segment dominates the tangential flow filtration market?

Answer: The systems segment accounted for the largest share of the tff market in 2022.

Which end user segment dominates the tangential flow filtration market?

Answer: The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the global tangential flow filtration market in 2022.

Which application segment of the global tangential flow filtration market is expected to witness the highest growth?

Answer: Final Product Processing segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

What is the market for tangential flow filtration?

Answer: The global tangential flow filtration market is projected to USD 3.6 billion by 2028 from USD 1.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=72081607

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global tangential flow filtration market based on product, membrane material, technique, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations in the global tangential flow filtration market

Related Reports:

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market

Sterile Filtration Market

Laboratory Filtration Market

Hollow Fiber Filtration Market

Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/tangential-flow-filtration-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/tangential-flow-filtration.asp