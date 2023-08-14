Stevie® Awards Announce Winners in 20th Annual International Business Awards® from Across the Globe

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High-achieving organizations and executives around the world have been recognized as Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Award winners in The 20th Annual International Business Awards®, the world's only international, all-encompassing business awards program.



Winners were selected from more than 3,700 nominations submitted by organizations in 61 nations.

A complete list of all 2023 Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners by category is available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

More than 230 executives worldwide participated on 11 juries to determine the Stevie winners.

The top winner of Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards is IBM of Armonk, NY USA with 21. Other winners of multiple Stevie Awards include HALKBANK, Istanbul, Turkey (20), Viettel Group, Hanoi, Vietnam (17), Telkom Indonesia, Jakarta, Indonesia (17), Ayala Land, Inc., Makati City, Philippines (16), DHL Express, worldwide (14), A.S. Watson Group, Hong Kong (12), Tata Consultancy Services, worldwide (11), LLYC, Madrid, Spain (10), OPET, Istanbul, Turkey (10), HeyMo® The Experience Design Company, Istanbul, Turkey (9), Uniomedia Communications, Budapest, Hungary (9), AD Ports Group, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (8), FPT Software, Hanoi, Vietnam (8), Akbank T.A.Ş, Istanbul, Turkey (7), Cisco Systems, San Jose, CA USA (7), Maersk, Montreal, Canada (7), Everise, Plantation, FL USA (6), Ernst & Young, worldwide (6), Globe Telecom Inc., Taguig City, Philippines (6), Green Door Co, Sydney, Australia (6), nupco, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (6), Philip Morris International, Lausanne, Switzerland (6), TriNet, Dublin, CA USA (6), WNS, Mumbai, India (6), ZER, Istanbul, Turkey (6), Canadian Tire Corporation, Toronto, Canada (5), Enerjisa Üretim, Istanbul, Turkey (5), Lounge Group, Budapest, Hungary (5), PJ Lhuillier, Inc. | Makati City, Philippines (5), Purpol Marketing, Chippenham, Wiltshire, United Kingdom (5), Megaworld Foundation, Inc., Taguig City, Philippines (5), Zimat Consultores, Mexico City, Mexico (5).

Halkbank, pioneering the development of the Turkish banking sector for 83 years, has won eight Gold Stevie Awards, more than any other organization.

All organizations worldwide are eligible to compete in the IBAs, and may submit nominations in a wide range of categories for achievement in management, marketing, public relations, customer service, human resources, new products and services, technology, web sites, apps, events, and more.

The awards will be presented during a gala event in Rome, Italy on October 13, 2023.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Marketing Contact

Nina Moore

Nina@StevieAwards.com

+1 (703) 547-8389

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3c48626-c892-4855-a6bc-db17ff9a72f5