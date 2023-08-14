Schah Sedi und Schah Sedi Rechtsanwälte Named “Stern Best Law Firms 2023”

Tessin, Germany, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Schah Sedi und Schah Sedi Rechtsanwälte was named as one of Stern’s Best Law Firms for 2023. This law firm has once again made it into the lists “Focus Top Lawyer 2022” and “Stern Best Law Firms 2023.” The best law firms are awarded annually by the magazine Focus and Stern. This is in recognition of the exceptional work that the Schah Sedi und Schah Sedi Rechtsanwälte is doing.

Schah Sedi und Schah Sedi Rechtsanwälte has received awards and press for being one of the best law firms in Germany for the past few years. This law firm has a 98% out-of-court success rate, which is truly exceptional in this industry. Clients who win personal injury cases tend to receive much higher compensation payments with this law firm than others in the industry. Schah Sedi und Schah Sedi Rechtsanwälte has a team of highly experienced and well-trained lawyers, who have decades of experience and are able to manage even the most complex personal injury cases to ensure that clients get the best possible compensation.

The lawyers have fought for over €3 million in damages for clients and won. This is just one of many successes the law firm has had in the past few years. With a long track record of clients receiving high compensation packages and winning their court cases, Schah Sedi und Schah Sedi Rechtsanwälte continues to attract media attention for its impeccable service.

In 2018, one of their clients received a compensation package of over €800,000. This client was the victim of medical negligence, and they suffered life impairment due to the results of the medical treatment. This compensation for pain and suffering was a good way for the client to get some justice for the medical negligence that caused them pain and suffering. This is just one of the many examples of the complicated cases that this law firm has dealt with and has won.

The specialist lawyers have a lot of experience in managing these kinds of cases, and they believe that compensation for injuries in Germany is still too low, which is why they advocate for reasonable compensation for the pain and suffering of their clients. All you have to do is discuss your case with one of the Specialist lawyers at Schah Sedi und Schah Sedi Rechtsanwälte to let them know whether or not your insurance company is offering to pay the compensation. This can be the start of you getting the compensation you deserve. Everyone can get free inquiries and contact the law firm to learn more about compensation law, and what chances they have to win their case. This can be relevant for clients who get involved in car accidents, motorbike accidents, or have severe brain injuries, paraplegia, or child accidents.

Schah Sedi und Schah Sedi Rechtsanwälte is consistently ranked as one of the best law firms for these kinds of cases, because of their proven track record of helping clients win excellent compensation.

About Schah Sedi und Schah Sedi Rechtsanwälte

Schah Sedi und Schah Sedi Rechtsanwälte is one of the best law firms in Germany for personal injury law. The team’s specialist lawyers handle accident-related personal injury cases in all 16 federal states of Germany. They have a unique system for compensation designed for clients who are dealing with pain and suffering so that they can get higher compensation for their cases. This law firm works together with accident analysts, medical specialists, and other relevant specialists in the industry to have the best chances to present a strong case to the court and ensure the clients can win compensation. This law firm has won some of the highest compensation claims for damages and has consistently offered the best personal injury legal representation in Germany. The team of lawyers includes those who are specializing in medical law, and also traffic law. To get more information about Schah Sedi und Schah Sedi Rechtsanwälte please visit their website.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/schah-sedi-und-schah-sedi-rechtsanwalte-named-stern-best-law-firms-2023/