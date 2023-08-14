Supply Chain Analytics Market to Cross USD 23.92 Billion by 2030 due to Rising Demand for Operational Efficiency and Continuous Technological Advancements | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Based on the SNS Insider report, the Supply Chain Analytics Market , valued at USD 5.18 billion in 2022, is anticipated to reach USD 23.92 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.08% from 2023 to 2030.“

Supply Chain Analytics Market Overview

In the dynamic and interconnected realm of modern commerce, supply chains serve as the lifelines that breathe vitality into industries. But within this intricate dance of raw materials, production, distribution, and consumption lies a world of data waiting to be harnessed. Enter supply chain analytics – an innovative approach that empowers organizations to unlock efficiencies, make informed decisions, and gain a competitive edge in the global marketplace. At its core, supply chain analytics is the strategic utilization of data-driven insights to optimize the various stages of the supply chain process.

Market Analysis

The supply chain analytics market is experiencing robust growth driven by a convergence of technological advancements, shifting market dynamics, and the increasing recognition of data-driven decision-making across industries. As organizations strive to optimize their operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive efficiency, supply chain analytics has emerged as a vital tool. The exponential growth of data generated along the supply chain has necessitated the use of advanced analytics techniques. Supply chain analytics solutions leverage big data to extract valuable insights from vast amounts of information, enabling companies to identify trends, patterns, and anomalies that drive better decision-making. The rise of e-commerce has transformed traditional supply chain dynamics. Rapid order fulfillment, efficient last-mile delivery, and inventory management are critical for success in this space.

Major Players Covered in this Report Are:

The major players are IBM, Cloudera, Software AG, SAS Institute, SAP, MicroStrategy, Tableau, Qlik, Logility, Savi Technology, Oracle, Infor, Antuit, RELEX Solutions, TIBCO, TARGIT, Voxware, The AnyLogic Company, Hum Industrial Technology, SS Supply Chain Solutions, Manhattan Associates, Axway, Datameer, AIMMS, Salesforce, Zebra Technologies, Dataiku, DataFactZ and Other players

Impact of Recession on Supply Chain Analytics Market Growth

A recession casts a transformative spell on the supply chain analytics market, propelling it into a new era of resilience, innovation, and collaboration. As businesses grapple with economic challenges, the tools that once focused solely on optimization evolve to meet the demands of risk management, cost efficiency, and adaptability. Through the adoption of advanced technologies and a willingness to collaborate, the market not only weathers the storm of recession but emerges stronger, ready to forge a path toward a more resilient and efficient future.

Supply Chain Analytics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 5.18 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 23.92 Bn CAGR CAGR of 21.08% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Supply Chain Analytics Market: Key Segmentation • By Component (Software, Services)

• By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises)

• By Solutions (Includes Demand Analysis and Forecasting, Supplier Performance Analytics, Spend and Procurement Analytics, Inventory Analytics, and Distribution Analytics)

• By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs)

• By Services (Professional Services, Managed Services)

• By Vertical (Automotive, Retail & Consumer Goods, F&B Manufacturing, Machinery & Industrial Equipment Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Government, Energy & Utilities) Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • E-commerce industries are expanding.

• Big data is becoming more prevalent in the retail business in the United States.

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has injected a new sense of urgency and importance into the supply chain analytics market. The disruptions and uncertainties arising from the conflict have accelerated the adoption of advanced technologies, reshaped sourcing strategies, and emphasized the need for robust risk management solutions. As businesses strive to build more resilient and adaptable supply chains, the demand for innovative and comprehensive supply chain analytics tools is poised to grow, driving further evolution and transformation within the market.

Key Regional Developments

North America stands at the forefront of the supply chain analytics market, boasting a robust and mature ecosystem. The region's early adoption of advanced technologies, such as Big Data analytics, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT), has propelled the market's growth. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing a rapid transformation of its supply chain landscape, fueled by a booming e-commerce sector and the integration of digital platforms. With an immense population and diverse markets, companies in Asia-Pacific are turning to analytics to address the challenges of demand variability and complex distribution networks.

Key Takeaway from Supply Chain Analytics Market Study

Within the market, the Software Segment stands as a beacon of precision and efficiency. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and machine learning, supply chain software is becoming a cornerstone for decision-makers seeking to streamline operations, minimize disruptions, and enhance overall performance.

Parallel to the Software Segment, the Cloud Segment is rapidly gaining ground, revolutionizing the accessibility and scalability of supply chain analytics. Cloud-based platforms offer a host of benefits, from enhanced collaboration and real-time data synchronization to cost-effective scalability and remote accessibility.

Recent Developments Related to Supply Chain Analytics Market

In a strategic move to enhance its supply chain resilience, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has joined forces with Everstream Analytics, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider specializing in predictive supply chain management.

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering its presence in the ever-evolving landscape of supply chain management, Vista Equity Partners has made a significant investment in Resilinc, a leading provider of supply chain analytics solutions.

