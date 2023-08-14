Antidepressants Market to Surpass USD 23.22 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rising Mental Health Awareness and Stigma Reduction | Exclusive Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The SNS Insider report indicates that the Antidepressants Market reached a value of USD 15.6 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 23.22 billion by 2030, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.”

Antidepressants are a class of medications meticulously designed to alter the intricate balance of neurotransmitters within the brain. These neurotransmitters, such as serotonin, norepinephrine, and dopamine, play a crucial role in regulating mood, emotions, and stress responses. When these delicate neurotransmitter pathways are disrupted, a person's emotional equilibrium can be thrown into disarray, leading to the onset of depression.

The global antidepressants market has experienced substantial growth over the years, driven by evolving medical understanding, shifting societal attitudes towards mental health, and advancements in pharmaceutical research. The integration of technology into mental health treatment is becoming more prevalent. Digital therapeutics, such as smartphone apps and online cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) platforms, offer accessible and convenient alternatives to traditional therapy. These solutions can complement pharmaceutical interventions, potentially expanding the overall market by targeting individuals who prefer or require digital interventions. Healthcare providers are becoming more adept at identifying and treating mental health issues in younger populations. This expansion of the patient demographic presents an opportunity for the market to cater to a previously underserved segment.

Impact of Recession on Antidepressants Market Growth

The interplay between economic recessions and the antidepressant market is a multifaceted phenomenon that encompasses shifts in demand, prescribing patterns, research, innovation, and access to treatment. While economic downturns can lead to an increased need for mental health interventions, they can also pose challenges to the availability and affordability of antidepressant medications. It is crucial for healthcare systems, policymakers, and pharmaceutical companies to collaborate in order to ensure that individuals in need of antidepressant treatment can access effective therapies, regardless of the economic climate.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 15.6 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 23.22 Bn CAGR CAGR of 5.1% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Antidepressants Market: Key Segmentation • By Drug Class (Serotonin & Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Tricyclic Antidepressants, Atypical Antidepressants)

• By Disorder (Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder)

• By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy) Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Rising rate of depression is also a major factor driving the antidepressant market.

• Economic pressures contribute to the rising incidence of depression.

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

While the Russia-Ukraine war may not have a direct impact on the production and distribution of antidepressants, its psychological repercussions have led to increased demand for these medications. The rise in mental health concerns, coupled with potential disruptions in the pharmaceutical supply chain, research and development efforts, and the utilization of telehealth solutions, collectively contribute to the evolving landscape of the antidepressant market in the wake of this ongoing conflict.

Key Regional Developments

In North America, comprising the United States and Canada, the antidepressant market is substantial due to a high prevalence of mental health disorders and robust healthcare systems. The Asia-Pacific region is characterized by a diverse range of healthcare systems and cultural attitudes toward mental health. In many Asian countries, there is a stigma associated with mental illness, which can hinder diagnosis and treatment. European countries have varying degrees of acceptance and utilization of antidepressants. Western European nations tend to have better access to mental health services and more open dialogue about mental health, contributing to higher prescription rates.

Key Takeaway from Antidepressants Market Study

The retail pharmacy segment is on a trajectory to redefine the way antidepressants are accessed and availed by individuals seeking relief from depressive disorders. With the ubiquity of retail pharmacies and the growing trend towards patient-centric healthcare, this segment is primed to play a pivotal role.

While newer classes of antidepressants have garnered significant attention in recent years, the Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs) segment is poised for a noteworthy resurgence. These compounds, which have been overshadowed by newer generations of antidepressants, are staging a comeback fueled by evolving perspectives on treatment efficacy.

Recent Developments Related to Antidepressants Market

Alembic Pharmaceuticals , a leading player in the pharmaceutical industry, has recently received the green light from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to introduce its generic version of an antidepressant drug to the market.

, a leading player in the pharmaceutical industry, has recently received the green light from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to introduce its generic version of an antidepressant drug to the market. Sage Therapeutics and Biogen have recently made a significant stride in the field of medical research with their Phase 3 CORAL Study. The study has yielded promising results by successfully meeting its primary and key secondary endpoints, marking a momentous achievement in the pursuit of innovative treatments.

