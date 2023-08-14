Alpha Sigma Capital Research Releases New Research on OriginTrail (TRAC) Blockchain’s Impact on AI Hallucinations

Bradenton, FL, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Transform Holdings’ subsidiary Alpha Sigma Capital Research , a leading blockchain research firm, and subsidiary of Alpha Transform Holdings , today released a research report on OriginTrail , (TRAC) a new ecosystem dedicated to making the global economy work sustainably by organizing humanity's most important knowledge assets.

OriginTrail terms "knowledge assets,” and through these assets, individuals, and entities gain the ability to own, distribute, and validate knowledge with unparalleled ease. By converting knowledge into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and storing them on the blockchain, users can seamlessly publish, update, and safeguard their valuable insights in real time. These NFT-based knowledge assets possess incredible versatility, representing a wide range of information, from deeds and transactions to resumes and certifications.

Tokenizing knowledge in this manner offers multiple advantages. Tokenizing knowledge guarantees ownership and access rights to the rightful parties, enhancing accountability and transparency. Moreover, this approach opens up new opportunities for discoverability, similar to how Google utilizes semantics and knowledge graphs to enhance search and inquiry processes on its platform. Additionally, through the use of a robust tokenomic model, users are incentivized to post and maintain these knowledge assets in a sustainable manner.

Knowledge assets and the DKG can be utilized as a powerful tool to improve the current AI LLM landscape. Current LLM models are still experiencing hallucinations because the data they are trained on is frequently incomplete or contradictory. Since knowledge assets have semantics and verifiability embedded in them, they can be used to train these LLM models and create apps and chatbots that are free of hallucinations; the data being used to train these models can be traced back to a trusted, verifiable knowledge asset on the DKG.

Integration of DKG gives blockchain ecosystems access to OriginTrail, including specific apps such as AI-powered search and several enterprise apps among other solutions.

Cross-chain knowledge portability driving semantic AI.

Oracle-ized semantic data feeds about off-chain and on-chain events are readily available to several blockchain ecosystems, e.g. rice feeds index from Chainlink discoverable through AI semantic search.

Access to more decentralized marketplaces for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), while Knowledge Assets can be traded as NFTs across blockchains.

The shared user experience of trusted knowledge foundation across blockchains.

To learn more, read our Research Report .

Fair Disclosure: Alpha Sigma Capital Fund holds OriginTrail (TRAC) tokens.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail is an ecosystem dedicated to making the global economy work sustainably by organizing humanity's most important knowledge assets. It leverages the open-source Decentralized Knowledge Graph that connects the physical world (art, healthcare, fashion, education, supply chains, etc.) and the digital world (blockchain, smart contracts, Metaverse & NFTs, etc.) in a single connected reality driving transparency and trust. Advanced knowledge graph technology currently powers trillion-dollar companies like Google and Facebook. By reshaping it for Web3, the OriginTrail Decentralized Knowledge Graph provides a crucial fabric to link, verify, and value data on both physical and digital assets. Website: https://origintrail.io/



About Trace Labs

Trace Labs is the core developer of OriginTrail — the open-source Decentralized Knowledge Graph. Trace Labs' technology is being used by global enterprises (e.g. over 40% of US imports including Walmart, Costco, and Home Depot are exchanging security audits with OriginTrail DKG) in multiple industries, such as the pharmaceutical industry, international trade, decentralized applications and more. Website: https://tracelabs.io/



About Alpha Sigma Capital Research

Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™

Alpha Sigma Capital Research is provided by Alpha Sigma Capital Advisors, LLC, the Investment Manager for the Alpha Blockchain/Web3 Fund and Alpha Liquid Fund. Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) investment funds are focused on emerging blockchain companies that are successfully building their user base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems, and moving blockchain technology toward mass adoption. ASC is focused on companies leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare. Apply to receive ASC Research at www.alphasigma.fund/research



DISCLAIMER

This research is for informational use only. This is not investment advice. Other than disclosures relating to Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) and Alpha Sigma Capital Research (ASCR) this research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it as accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. The information, opinions, estimates, and forecasts contained herein are as of the date hereof and are subject to change without prior notification. We seek to update our research as appropriate.

Any forecasts contained herein are for illustrative purposes only and are not to be relied upon as advice or interpreted as a recommendation. The price of crypto assets may rise or fall because of changes in the broad market or changes in a company's financial condition, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. Fluctuations in exchange rates could have adverse effects on the value or price of, or income derived from certain investments. We and our affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, excluding equity and credit analysts, will from time to time have long or short positions in, act as principal in, and buy or sell, the securities or derivatives, if any, referred to in this research.

The information on which the analysis is based has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable such as for example, the company’s financial statements filed with a regulator, the company website, the company white paper, pitchbook, and any other sources. While Alpha Sigma Capital Research has obtained data, statistics, and information from sources it believes to be reliable, Alpha Sigma Capital Research does not perform an audit or seek independent verification of any of the data, statistics, and information it receives.

Unless otherwise provided in a separate agreement, Alpha Sigma Capital Research does not represent that the report contents meet all of the presentation and/or disclosure standards applicable in the jurisdiction the recipient is located. Alpha Sigma Capital Research and its officers, directors, and employees shall not be responsible or liable for any trading decisions, damages, or other losses resulting from, or related to, the information, data, analyses, or opinions within the report.

Crypto and/or digital currencies involve substantial risk, are speculative in nature, and may not perform as expected. Many digital currency platforms are not subject to regulatory supervision, unlike regulated exchanges. Some platforms may commingle customer assets in shared accounts and provide inadequate custody, which may affect whether or how investors can withdraw their currency and/or subject them to money laundering. Digital currencies may be vulnerable to hacks and cyber fraud as well as significant volatility and price swings.