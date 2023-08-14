binx health Announces Time and Motion Study Data Shared at STI & HIV 2023 World Congress in Chicago, IL

BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- binx health, a healthcare technology and diagnostics company focused on making routine testing convenient, today announced new data shared at the STI & HIV 2023 World Congress in a poster session entitled: Clinic-Based Hands-On Time and Time-to-Result for Point of Care Chlamydia and Gonorrhea Test Compared to Laboratory Based Test1. Dr. Lea Widdice, Associate Professor of Adolescent and Transition Medicine at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, conducted the study, along with colleagues including collaborators from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.



The Study was a head-to-head comparison of the workflow for the binx io chlamydia (CT) and gonorrhea (NG) test compared to their standard of care laboratory-based test. The binx io is the only molecular POC platform of its kind proven to detect CT and NG in male urine and female vaginal swab samples in ~30 minutes with performance on par with the central laboratory2 .

Title: Clinic-Based Hands-On Time and Time-to-Result for Point of Care Chlamydia and Gonorrhea Test Compared to Laboratory Based Test

Presenter: Dr. Lea Widdice, Cincinnati Children’s

Abstract: P350

Session: Poster Session – Basic & Translational Science

Location: Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, Chicago, IL



The presentation noted that it is important to understand how implementing point-of-care testing in a clinical setting will impact and change clinic workflow and modify staff duties. This comparison study demonstrated that clinical staff’s hands-on-time to operate the binx io CT/NG test for vaginal swabs is not statistically different compared to preparing a sample for the laboratory. Thus, shifting staff tasks from sending the sample to the laboratory to operating the CLIA-waived point of care test does not change the time staff spent handling the sample, but the staff’s efforts lead to clinically actionable results in approximately 30 minutes.

"We are pleased to have had the opportunity to collaborate with such prominent institutions as Cincinnati Children’s and Johns Hopkins," said Jeffrey Luber, Chief Executive Officer of binx health. "The data further support that the binx io provided test results reasonable for a single patient-visit compared to 16 hours for the laboratory-based results. This time-to-result is extremely important for providing clinically actionable information and improving the quality of a patient’s care."

Conclusions from the study show that testing with the binx io can fit seamlessly into an average patient visit, and that while tasks may change, the duration of clinic staff hands on time is not statically different from the time needed to prepare and send out specimens for laboratory-based testing. Together, Cincinnati Children’s, Johns Hopkins, and binx health play critical roles in STI diagnosis and treatment by reducing barriers to adoption and shedding light on the positive impact of point-of-care testing in clinical settings.

