The future of the radiation-hardened electronic market looks promising with opportunities in the space, aerospace & defense, nuclear power plant, and medical applications. The global radiation-hardened electronic market is expected to reach an estimated $2.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand of communication satellites for reconnaissance and surveillance operations, rising number of space missions, and considerable use of these technologies for developing power management devices.



The study includes a forecast for the global radiation-hardened electronic market by product type, component, manufacturing technique, application, and region, as follows:



Radiation-Hardened Electronic Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Mixed Signal ICs

Processors & Controllers

Memory

Power Management



Radiation-Hardened Electronic Market by Component [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:



Radiation-Hardening by Design (RHBD)



Radiation-Hardening by Process (RHBP)

Radiation-Hardened Electronic Market by Manufacturing Technique [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:



Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS)

Custom Made



Radiation-Hardened Electronic Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Space

Aerospace & Defense

Nuclear Power Plant

Medical

Others



Radiation-Hardened Electronic Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies radiation-hardened electronic companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the radiation-hardened electronic companies profiled in this report include:

Microchip Technology

BAE Systems

Renesas Electronics

Infineon Technologies

STMicroelectronics

Xilinx

Texas Instruments

The analyst forecasts that power management will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the growing need for these devices in outer spaces, which ensures extreme durability against high-energy charged particles and ionizing radiation.

Space is expected to remain the largest segment due to the rising number of ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) projects and space missions and growing number of satellites equipped with radiation-hardened electronic are being launched in the space.

North America will remain the largest region due to the presence of key players, supportive government investment for advanced radiation-hardened electronic for space projects, and increasing number of users for satellite-based telemetry and communication systems in the region.

Market Size Estimates: Radiation-hardened electronic market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Radiation-hardened electronic market size by various segments, such as by product type, component, manufacturing technique, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Radiation-hardened electronic market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, component, manufacturing technique, application, and regions for the radiation-hardened electronic market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the radiation-hardened electronic market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

