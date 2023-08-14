Enterprise Networking Market to Hit USD 297.68 Billion in 2030 as a Result of Rise of 5G Technology and Edge Computing Advancements | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “As per the SNS Insider report, the Enterprise Networking Market size was valued at US$ 187.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 297.68 billion in 2030, with a growing healthy CAGR of 5.92% over the forecast period 2023-2030.”

Market Overview

Enterprise networking refers to the complex and interconnected system of communication and data exchange within a large organization or corporation. It involves the design, implementation, and management of networks that enable seamless connectivity and efficient data transfer among various departments, offices, and locations. Enterprise networking plays a pivotal role in facilitating collaboration, resource sharing, and the overall functioning of an organization's digital infrastructure.

Market Analysis

The landscape of enterprise networking is rapidly evolving, driven by a confluence of technological advancements and evolving business needs. In an era marked by digital transformation and the proliferation of connected devices, the enterprise networking market has emerged as a critical enabler for organizations seeking to optimize their operations, enhance communication, and seize new opportunities. The Internet of Things (IoT) has evolved from a concept to a tangible reality, permeating industries and sectors with interconnected devices that generate and exchange data. Enterprise networking plays a pivotal role in facilitating the seamless communication and data exchange required for IoT deployments. As more businesses integrate IoT into their operations for enhanced efficiency, predictive maintenance, and data-driven insights, the demand for robust and scalable networking solutions is set to escalate, bolstering market expansion.

Major Players Included in this Report are:

The Key Players are Dell Technologies, ALE International, Cisco Systems, Broadcom Inc., Huawei Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprises Developments, Nokia, Arista, Juniper, VMware, Extreme, NVIDIA, Aruba, Riverbed Technology, Inc., Nutanix, A10 Networks Alation Inc., ZTE Corporation & Other Players

Impact of Recession on Enterprise Networking Market Growth

The impact of a recession on the enterprise networking market is a complex interplay of reduced spending, shifts in priorities, consolidation, innovation challenges, and evolving security needs. While short-term setbacks may be inevitable, the long-term prospects for the enterprise networking industry remain rooted in its capacity to support businesses in their pursuit of connectivity, efficiency, and digital transformation.

Enterprise Networking Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 187.9 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 297.68 Bn CAGR CAGR of 5.92% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Enterprise Networking Market: Key Segmentation • By Equipment (Ethernet Switch, Enterprise Routers, WLAN, Network security)

• By Infrastructure Type (In-House, Outsourced)

• By Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-premises)

• By Organization Size (Large enterprises, Small and medium-sized)

• By End User (Aerospace and Defense, Education, Media and Communication, Healthcare, BFSI, Transportation and Logistics, Others) Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Market Opportunities Government initiatives aimed at accelerating digital transformation have led to a surge in demand for routers, switches, and wireless LAN networks. This creates an opportunity for the Market in the future.

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has created a complex and dynamic environment for the enterprise networking market. While challenges such as supply chain disruptions and security concerns persist, there are also opportunities for growth, innovation, and the development of more robust and resilient networking solutions. Enterprises that can navigate these changes effectively will be better.

Key Regional Developments

North America stands as a global innovation hub in the enterprise networking market. With technology giants headquartered in Silicon Valley and other tech-driven cities, the region spearheads advancements in networking technologies. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid digitization and urbanization, driving substantial growth in the market.

Key Takeaway from Enterprise Networking Market Study

The Enterprise Routers Segment stands at the forefront of modern networking solutions, serving as the cornerstone of seamless data transmission and communication. These sophisticated devices have evolved far beyond their traditional roles, incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV).

The Large Enterprises Segment emerges as a key player in the enterprise networking arena, leveraging its substantial scale and resources to drive transformative networking strategies. Large enterprises, characterized by their expansive operations and diverse user base, demand networks capable of supporting colossal data traffic volumes and ensuring steadfast security.

Recent Developments Related to Enterprise Networking Market

Nile, the innovative pioneer in delivering Network-as-a-Service solutions for enterprises, has successfully secured a remarkable $175 million in its latest funding round, underscoring its rapid ascent as a frontrunner in the technology landscape.

Expeto, a pioneering leader in the realm of mission-critical enterprise mobile networking, has recently made waves in the tech and investment spheres by successfully securing a noteworthy $12 million in their Series B funding round.

