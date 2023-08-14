Chloe Wright & Ryan Smith Opening Elsie’s Daughter an Appalachian Bistro at The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo

Chattanooga, TN, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chattanoogan Restaurateurs Chloe Wright and Ryan Smith, known for the celebrated Rosecomb, are opening their second culinary venture, Elsie's Daughter. The Appalachian Bistro will open this fall at The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo and promises to encapsulate Appalachian inspiration, the essence of casual French culinary style, and timeless elegance.

“Ryan and Chloe created something incredibly unique and distinctly Chattanoogan that was inspired by their own experience when they opened Rosecomb,” said Jake Lamstein, CEO of Trestle Studio, and owner of The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo. “Their approach to combining flavors and sourcing local, sustainable ingredients will add a new layer of casual sophistication to culinary and mixology offerings at The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo.”

Elsie's Daughter is more than a restaurant; it's a tribute to the shared heritage of its founders and a warm embrace extended to every guest who walks through its doors. Chloe Wright’s ties to Chattanooga and Ryan Smith’s journey from Oxford, Mississippi to the vibrant culinary scene of New York City, have converged to create a unique dining experience that draws from their roots while adding an innovative twist.

"Elsie's Daughter is a reflection of our personal journeys and our shared vision," explained Ryan Smith. "We want guests to feel immediately at home when they step through the door, as if they're entering a cherished family gathering."

The menu will bring together a concise selection of thoughtfully crafted shareable and larger dishes that combine European finesse with Appalachian heartiness. Think tartares, oysters, mussels, frites, and exquisite salads highlighting local farms and purveyors when possible – a delectable homage to Southern and Appalachian culinary traditions. The bar program, in line with their commitment to authenticity at Rosecomb, offers an array of old-world spirits, Italian apéritifs, and playful cocktails that complement the culinary offerings.

Ryan and Chloe drew inspiration from the old world yet casual style of the French Bistro during the first glamorous age of rail travel, perfect for its location. Elsie’s Daughter will be in a previously hidden space on the iconic Choo Choo Campus. The main bar and dining room, known as The Parlour will have multiple entrances, connecting to both the hotel and the energy and excitement on Station Street.

Elsie's Daughter's design is a tribute to history and familial ties. The name Elsie’s Daughter draws on The Chattanooga Choo Choo history and is a reference to the family of the architect who designed the Terminal Station in 1908. His wife, daughter and granddaughter were all named Elsie. Chloe’s family also has a strong connection to the Choo Choo; her father worked in the food and beverage department in the hotel in the 80s. Elsie’s Daughter brings the time she spent there with her dad full circle.

Housed within a beautifully restored 1908 building, the restaurant features an inviting atmosphere that marries the romance of a bygone era with the comfort of a cherished parlour. The design balances European grandeur with nods to 1970s minimalist design with cues from both Beaux Arts and NeoClassical styles. The restaurant will also have several outdoor spaces that evoke a sense of secluded sophistication.

"We wanted to create a space that's visually stunning and emotionally resonant," added Chloe Wright. "Elsie's Daughter is a tribute to the past while embracing the present – an experience that's simultaneously nostalgic and current, chic and casual."

Elsie’s Daughter is part of Trestle Studio’s meticulous preservation and restoration of The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo. Set on the campus of The Chattanooga Choo Choo, an iconic train station, hotel, and entertainment complex, The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo reflects two years of meticulous planning and renovations. Drawing from the U.S. Railways history of constructing lodges and chalets to encourage travel and adventure, the property embraces the spirit of rail travel, inviting its guests to journey to the surrounding mountains, explore arts and entertainment and partake in après voyage libations.

Guests can make room reservations for The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo later this summer. The Hotel Chalet is located at 92 Choo Choo Ave., Chattanooga, TN 34708. For more information, visit www.thehotelchalet.com and follow @thehotelchalet on Instagram. For more information on Elsie’s Daughter follow @elsies.daughter on Instagram.

ABOUT TRESTLE STUDIO

Founded by Jake Lamstein, Trestle is a national lifestyle developer with an extensive history of transforming historic properties throughout the U.S. Mr. Lamstein’s track record includes the creation and development of more than a dozen award winning hotels and 30+ restaurants across the United States, many of which are designated landmarks and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Trestle seeks to create unique environments that are informed by arts and culture and crafted by the communities in which they are a part, while maintaining exceptional service and hospitality as a pillar of the company’s mission. Trestle is currently developing more than 750 hotel keys, 450 residential units and 10 F&B concepts across projects in San Francisco, Austin, New York, Nashville, and Chattanooga.

