Amusement Park Market to Surpass 79.26 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the IoT revolution

Westford USA, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global amusement park market is witnessing a surge in theme-based parks. Incorporating immersive experiences and diverse attractions, these parks captivate visitors with interactive narratives. This trend fosters innovation, boosting tourism and revenue while redefining entertainment standards worldwide.

In response to evolving consumer preferences, the global amusement park market is experiencing a notable uptick in establishing theme-based parks. With their focused and immersive narratives, these parks cater to the growing demand for unique and engaging experiences. By seamlessly blending entertainment, education, and storytelling, they capture the interest of a diverse audience. This trend is driven by a desire to create memorable moments, catering to modern visitors seeking more than conventional rides.

Prominent Players in the Amusement Park Market

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts

Merlin Entertainments Group

Universal Parks & Resorts

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

Fantawild Holdings Inc.

Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales SA

Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company

Compagnie des Alpes

Village Roadshow Limited

OCT Parks China

Chimelong Group Co., Ltd.

Efteling BV

Ocean Park Corporation

Everland Inc.

Europa-Park GmbH & Co Mack KG

Beijing Universal Resort Culture Development Co., Ltd.

Nagashima Resort Co. Ltd.

Lotte World Co., Ltd.

Water Rides Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to their blend of thrill and cooling entertainment

The water ride segment is swiftly emerging as a dynamic sector in the amusement park market. Its unique blend of thrill and cooling entertainment appeals to a wide audience, spurring demand. As visitors seek refreshing escapades, this segment's growth is poised to drive innovation and attract substantial investments.

The North American segment is dominant in the global amusement park market. Fueled by a robust economy and high consumer spending, the region boasts a rich array of theme parks, innovative attractions, and cutting-edge technologies, driving sustained growth and setting industry benchmarks worldwide.

Mechanical Rides Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its sensory experiences

The mechanical ride segment commands prominence in the amusement park market. With a focus on thrill and sensory experiences, these rides attract diverse age groups. Technological advancements amplify their appeal while consistent demand fuels growth, making the mechanical ride segment a dominant force in shaping the industry landscape.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific region stand out as a rapidly growing global amusement park market segment. Fueled by a burgeoning middle class, rising disposable incomes, and a penchant for novel experiences, the region's amusement industry is witnessing significant expansion, presenting substantial investment opportunities and driving innovation.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the amusement park market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Amusement Park Market

In August 2022, Universal Beijing Resort officially opened its doors as a major entertainment complex in China.

In October 2022, Parques Reunidos announced strategic investments to expand its indoor entertainment offerings in Europe.

Key Questions Answered in Amusement Park Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

