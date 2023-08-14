Global In-Vitro Diagnostics In Oncology Research Report 2023: Enhancing Performance Through Data-Driven Solutions and Assay Innovation

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oncology Diagnostics in IVD Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global oncology diagnostics in IVD market is expected to witness significant growth, driven by an increase in cancer incidence, technological developments in diagnostic tests, the growing number of screening tests, and supportive government initiatives.
Owing to the intense competition in the market, the most prominent companies are investing heavily in research and development to create new diagnostic tests.
Personalized medicine, a fast-growing industry, seeks to tailor cancer treatment to the individual needs of each patient. This improvement is aided by the development of new diagnostic technologies capable of identifying genetic abnormalities that cause cancer progression.
Oncology diagnostics mainly relies on genomic profiling, which allows the detection of precise mutations and variations in cancer-related genes. Healthcare professionals can personalize treatment strategies by analyzing genetic data, resulting in improved treatment outcomes and the capacity to predict cancer patient prognosis.
Growth Opportunities
- Growing Trend of Oncology Screening
- Advanced, Integrated Diagnostics Labs
- Increased Adoption of Liquid Biopsy Testing
- Smart Diagnostics with AI
- Unlocking CDx Opportunities in APAC
- Unleashing Opportunities in Lung Cancer Diagnostics and Screening
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Oncology Diagnostics in IVD Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of the Study
- Segmentation by Test Type
- Segmentation by Cancer Type
- Segmentation by Application
3. Oncology Diagnostics in IVD: An Overview
- Patient Care Continuum
- Role of Oncology Diagnostics in Precision Medicine
- The Role of Diagnostics is Crucial in the Evolving Precision Medicine Ecosystem
- Trends Driving Cancer Testing
4. Oncology Diagnostics in IVD: Market Dynamics
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Key Oncology Diagnostics Opportunities and the Impact on Business Dynamics
5. Oncology Diagnostics in IVD: Market Size and Forecast
- Oncology Incidence Rate
- Age-standardized Global Incidence Rates Per Sex - Top 10 Cancers
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- HRSA's Investment in the Accelerating Cancer Screening Program (the United States)
- Revenue Forecast by Test Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Test Type
- Revenue Forecast by Cancer Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Cancer Type
- Overview of Oncology Diagnostic Test Reimbursement by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application
6. Competitive Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
- Revenue Share by Tier
- Companies to Watch - QIAGEN
- Companies to Watch - Roche Diagnostics
- Companies to Watch - Guardant Health
- Companies to Watch - Myriad Genetics
- Companies to Watch - Genomic Health
- Companies to Watch - PerkinElmer
- Companies to Watch - Invitae Corporation
- Companies to Watch - Abbott Laboratories
- Companies to Watch - Illumina
- Companies to Watch - Natera
- Global Oncology Diagnostics Market: Notable Activities
- Competitive Mapping by Application
- Oncology Diagnostic Participants: Competitive Benchmarking
- Global Oncology Diagnostics Companies: Strategic Imperatives
7. Companion Diagnostics
- CDx Overview
- CDx Market Trends
- CDx Global Reimbursement Overview
- CDx Reimbursement Challenges
- CDx FDA Approvals for Oncology Drugs and Biomarkers
- CDx Targets by Company
- Companion Diagnostic Partnerships
- List of FDA-cleared/approved Companion Diagnostic IVD Devices
8. Liquid Biopsy
- Liquid Biopsy: A Step Ahead in Biomarker Analysis
- Potential of Liquid Biopsies to Improve Screening and Triage Pathways
- miRNAs as Potential Cancer Biomarkers
- Liquid Biopsy Companies in the Industry
- Liquid Biopsy Regulatory Landscape
- FDA-approved Liquid Biopsy Tests
- Liquid Biopsy Technology and Recent Developments
- Advancing Liquid Biopsies: Embracing Multiomics for Comprehensive Insights
- Liquid Biopsy Market Opportunities
- Liquid Biopsy Commercialization
