Home Fragrances Market Revenues to Reach USD 16.26 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Home Fragrances Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 13.01 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period.

Home fragrances are scented products that mask unwanted odors and create a pleasant atmosphere at home. Aromas like eucalyptus, jasmine, and lavender are used to relieve stress and enhance mood. The demand for home fragrance diffusers is on the rise to combat stress and as a means to focus more on mental health. The increased spending capacity and concerns for healthy living are attracting consumers toward this growing market. Market players offer a variety of designs and scents that cater to customer preferences and use social media and e-commerce channels to boost their sales. The growing preference for natural and clean ingredients is expected to present more opportunities in the coming years.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 13.01billion Market Size (2028) USD 16.26 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.56% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market South America Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increased spending capacity of consumers. Concerns about healthy living.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Home Fragrances Market?

The market is competitive. There are many local and international players who are focused on market strategies like geographical expansions, new product launches, and mergers and acquisitions.

The significant players in the global home fragrances market are,

SC Johnson & Sons Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

The Procter & Gamble Company

Newell Brands Inc.

Godrej Group

Henkel AG & Co. Kgaa

Doterra International LLC

Now Health Group Inc.

Puzhen Life Co. Ltd

Bath & Body Works Inc.

Key Highlights from the Global Home Fragrances Market Report :

Growing Interest in Home Decor

Home fragrance products like candles and diffusers are popular among consumers. These products come in various designs, scents, and materials to address the different preferences and needs of customers.

Aromatherapy and at-home natural remedies for mental well-being are driving the popularity of scented candles and diffusers. Consumers are willing to spend more on organic and natural home products due to growing health awareness.

Manufacturers and retailers are using innovation, technology, and sustainable production to stand out in the market. R&D investments aim to create products that meet both emotional and functional needs.

North America is the Largest Market

The United States is a huge market for home fragrances due to high per capita income and interest in value-added home decor.

Aromatherapy, using home fragrance products, is popular among young adults in the region. The focus on mental health and wellness, along with spa therapy preferences, are driving the market's growth.

Market players use unique strategies to expand their customer base and market share, like product portfolios and online boutiques.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Home Fragrances Market?

In February 2022, P&G's Febreze launched Ember, a luxury fragrance with a citrus scent and notes of wood.

In January 2022, Henkel combined its laundry, home care, and beauty care businesses into Henkel Consumer Brands.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Home Fragrances Market Based on Type, Distribution Channel, Category, and Geography.

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Sprays Diffusers Scented Candles Other Types

By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores/Grocery Stores Online Retail Other Distribution Channels

By Category (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)

Mass

Premium

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe Germany United Kingdom France Russia Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific India China Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

