China Nuclear Imaging Market Revenues to Reach USD 409.14 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " China Nuclear Imaging Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 334.51 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period.

Chronic diseases like dementia are a significant concern in China, for which nuclear imaging techniques are used for diagnosis. The prevalence of dementia in regions like Xiamen, China, has led to a higher demand for nuclear imaging. The Chinese nuclear imaging market is driven by the increasing burden of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and growth in nuclear medicine and imaging applications, among other factors. China's focus on nuclear medicine and imaging is evident from the establishment of new centers for radioisotope research. The introduction of new nuclear medicine research facilities and increased radioisotope production is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 334.51 million Market Size (2028) USD 409.14 million CAGR (2023-2028) 4.11% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The increasing burden of chronic diseases, like dementia. Supportive government initiatives.





Who are the Top Companies in the China Nuclear Imaging Market?

The market has been noticing technological developments on a large scale for the past couple of years. Major players are focusing on R&D to strengthen their market position.

The significant players in the Chinese nuclear imaging market are,

Bayer AG

Bracco Imaging SpA

Canon Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (CIRC)

Curium Pharma

General Electric Company (GE HealthCare)

Global Medical Solutions Ltd

Koninklijke Philips NV

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Yantai Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

North America Nuclear Imaging Market Report - The North American nuclear imaging market size is estimated at USD 3.63 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 4.38 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.83% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The North American nuclear imaging market size is estimated at USD 3.63 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 4.38 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.83% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Europe Nuclear Imaging Market Report - The European nuclear imaging market size is estimated at USD 2.15 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 2.54 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the China Nuclear Imaging Market Report :

Neurology Under SPECT Application Segment to Grow Significantly

The market for Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) applications in neurology is experiencing growth in China due to the high prevalence of neurological and brain disorders.

Neurological issues like Parkinson's disease (PD) are prevalent in the country, and there is a growing need for accurate diagnostic tools.

Research studies conducted in China are further validating the effectiveness of SPECT imaging. High specificity and sensitivity in SPECT scans increase their utility and reliability for diagnosing neurological disorders, encouraging their usage and growth.

Oncology Under PET Application Segment to Witness High Growth

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) is a nuclear medicine procedure that measures the metabolic activity of body tissue cells, combining nuclear medicine and biochemical analysis. It is primarily used for diagnosing various types of cancers and is increasingly employed for cancer phenotyping, allowing in vivo characterization of cancer.

The integration of oncology and PET imaging has led to advanced cancer evaluation techniques, enabling more precise cancer phenotyping and characterization.

Advancements in PET technology, coupled with ongoing research studies, are expected to lead to new applications in oncology, contributing to the growth of the Chinese nuclear imaging market.

What are the Latest Developments in the China Nuclear Imaging Market?

In August 2022, Ion Beam Applications SA signed a collaboration agreement with Chengdu New Radiomedicine Technology Co. Ltd (CNRT) to install a Cyclone IKON in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China.

In January 2022, ImaginAb and DongCheng Pharmaceutical Group formed a partnership to bring ImaginAb's CD8 ImmunoPET agent, zirconium Zr 89 crefmirlimab berdoxam product, into the Chinese market.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the China Nuclear Imaging Market Based on Product and Application.

By Product (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Equipment Radioisotope SPECT Radioisotopes Technetium-99m (TC-99m) Thallium-201 (TI-201) Gallium (Ga-67) Iodine (I-123) Other SPECT Radioisotopes PET Radioisotopes Fluorine-18 (F-18) Rubidium-82 (RB-82) Other PET Radioisotopes

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) SPECT Applications Neurology Cardiology Thyroid Other SPECT Applications PET Applications Oncology Cardiology Neurology Other PET Applications



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the China Nuclear Imaging Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Asia-Pacific Nuclear Imaging Market Report - The Asia-Pacific nuclear imaging market size is estimated at USD 1.46 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 1.80 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The Asia-Pacific nuclear imaging market size is estimated at USD 1.46 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 1.80 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period (2023-2028). South America Nuclear Imaging Market Report - The South American nuclear imaging market size is estimated at USD 407.61 million in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 471.84 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.97% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The South American nuclear imaging market size is estimated at USD 407.61 million in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 471.84 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.97% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Middle East & Africa Nuclear Imaging Market Report - The Middle East & Africa nuclear imaging market size is expected to grow from USD 285.30 million in 2023 to USD 324.37 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.60% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment