Parking Management Market Revenues to Reach USD 7.40 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Parking Management Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 4.75 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 9.26% during the forecast period.

Parking management implies the policies and programs that result in improved and efficient use of available parking resources. The system consists of an access control system, revenue management, security system, boom barrier, etc. The steps toward creating a smart and connected transportation environment incorporate parking as an essential parameter to be addressed.​ Consequently, the rise in the smart city concept's smart transportation projects is expected to boost the demand over the forecast period.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 4.75 billion Market Size (2028) USD 7.40 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 9.26% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Europe Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The rise in the smart city concept's smart transportation projects. Rapid urbanization.

Who are the Top Companies in the Parking Management Market?

The global parking management market is fragmented.

The key players holding the global parking management market are:

DEPLOT

Bond Traffic Solutions

FlashParking, Inc.

TIBA Parking

Passport Inc.

Infocomm Group LLC

Nex Valet LLC

Amano McGann

SAP SE

Q-Free ASA

Parkmobile USA Inc.

Siemens AG

Key Highlights from the Parking Management Market Report :

Increasing Need for Traffic Management and Fuel Saving

The parking management market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing need for traffic management and fuel saving. As urban populations strengthen and traffic congestion worsens, efficient parking management becomes crucial for managing traffic flow. By employing smart parking systems, cities can optimize parking utilization, lower search time for parking spots, and alleviate traffic congestion.

Searching for parking spaces promotes traffic congestion and wastes fuel. Effective parking management solutions help drivers quickly locate available parking spaces, decreasing fuel consumption and environmental impact.

North America to Account for Major Market Growth

The North American region has a large and well-established parking management market. Its high vehicle ownership rates and urbanization drive the market size. The market has been increasing steadily, focusing on implementing advanced technologies and innovative parking solutions.

The region dominated the market, holding a significant portion of it. Owing to the increase in car numbers in countries like Canada and the United States, a smart parking solution is required to reduce traffic congestion.

What are the Latest Developments in the Parking Management Market?

In July 2022, YourParkingSpace, UK's fastest-growing parking technology provider, was acquired by one of the global leaders in urban mobility, Flowbird.

In June 2022, APCOA Parking Deutschland launched a new partnership with the Danish car-sharing provider GreenMobility in Cologne.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Parking Management Market Based on Deployment Type, Parking Site, and Geography:

By Deployment Type On-premise Cloud-based By Parking Site Off-street On-street By Geography North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China South Korea Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Parking Management Market Report (2023-2028) .

