LED Driver Market Revenues to Reach USD 24.44 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

An LED circuit or LED driver in electronics refers to an electrical circuit that powers a light-emitting diode. The process restricts the current to avoid harming the LED while supplying enough current to illuminate the LED at the required brightness.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 7.47 billion Market Size (2028) USD 24.44 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 26.75% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The use of LEDs as a replacement for conventional light. The demand for LEDs due to increasing industrial development.

Who are the Top Companies in the LED Driver Market?

The market is highly competitive and concentrated due to the presence of several small and large players. These companies are increasing their market share by partnering and investing in new products to gain a competitive advantage.

Significant players in the LED driver market are,

Signify Holding

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated

Eaton Corporation PLC

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Crestron Electronics Inc.

ERP Power LLC

MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd

Cree Inc.

AC Electronics (ACE)

Osram GmbH

Autec Power Systems

Enedo PLC

Hatch Lighting

Allanson International

Key Highlights from the LED Driver Market Report :

Wireless Control Feature to Drive the Market

LED drivers are becoming more innovative due to the addition of wireless controls operated by remote, mobile applications, and voice control.

Zigbee is an open standard for wireless technology, which uses digital radio signals to illuminate and develop automation. Zigbee has benefits in network architecture and also saves power.

Asia-Pacific is Likely to Register Maximum Growth

China is a prominent exporter of LED solutions. Vendors in the country are exporting LED solutions to North America and other Asia-Pacific countries.

The Chinese government is supporting the adoption of lighting technology for roadways and highways to save energy and cost of maintenance.

What are the Latest Developments in the LED Driver Market?

In May 2023, uPowerTek announced that its APD series driver received the ENEC and CB certification. The series supports NFC programming, enabling users to optimize the output current.

In October 2022, the MLX81143 LED driver was released by Melexis. The driver offers a large dimming range, helping achieve perfect brightness control.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the LED Driver Market Based on Product, Control Feature, Channel Count, End-user Industry, and Geography:



By Product (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Constant Current and AC LED Constant Voltage

By Control Feature (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Wired 0-10 V DALI (Digital Addressable Lighting Interface) DMX (Digital Multiplex) Trailing Edge Other Wired Features Wireless (Wi-Fi, BLE, EnOcean, Li-Fi, Zigbee, etc.)

By Channel Count (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Single Dual Three and Above



By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Residential Office Retail and Hospitality Outdoor Healthcare and Educational Institutions Industrial Other End Users

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the LED Driver Market Report (2023-2028) .

