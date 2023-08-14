Military Aviation Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Market Revenues to Reach USD 46.21 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Military Aviation Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 40.17 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 2.78% during the forecast period.

Military aircraft MRO refers to tasks performed to ensure the efficiency of aircraft and its parts. MRO service companies provide overhaul, inspection, replacement, defect rectification, and modification, complying with the directives and repair of aircraft.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 40.17 billion Market Size (2028) USD 46.21 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 2.78% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Europe Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing demand for MRO services. The demand for extending the lifecycle of existing aircraft.

Who are the Top Companies in the Military Aviation Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Market?

The market is highly fragmented and consists of various local and international players offering MRO services to the existing aircraft fleet. The players are using strategies like partnerships to gain contracts and expand themselves in untapped markets.

Significant players in the global military aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul market are,

The Boeing Company

BAE Systems PLC

Elbit Systems Ltd

Saab AB

Lockheed Martin Corporation

General Atomics

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Amentum Services Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rolls-Royce PLC

Safran

MTU Aero Engines AG

Key Highlights from the Military Aviation Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Market Report :

Fixed-wing Aircraft to Witness Highest Growth

The fixed-wing aircraft segment is expected to witness massive growth due to the increasing demand for fighter jets and the expenditure toward enhancing military aviation capabilities.

Fixed-wing aircraft are critical in the armed forces during wars or special missions. Therefore, the need to maintain such aircraft properly and upgrade after certain time periods to extend their lifecycle is increasing.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America is witnessing massive market growth due to the presence of the largest military aircraft fleet, increasing expenditure on improving the US Air Force’s capabilities, and rising programs for aircraft modernization.

In the United States, MRO services are primarily driven by the significant demand for upgrading its vast fleet of military aircraft.

What are the Latest Developments in the Military Aviation Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Market?

In April 2023, the Brazilian Air Force chose StandardAero to provide MRO services for Rolls-Royce AE 3007 engines that power its Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft.

In March 2023, GE Aerospace awarded a service contract extension to ITP Aero to conduct MRO services for CT7 engines.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Military Aviation Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Market Based on MRO Type, Aircraft Type, and Geography:

By MRO Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Engine MRO Components and Modifications MRO Airframe MRO Field Maintenance

By Aircraft Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Fixed-wing Aircraft Rotorcraft

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom France Germany Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia Qatar Egypt Rest of Middle East & Africa



