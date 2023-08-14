Linear Motion System Market Revenues to Reach USD 15.5 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Linear Motion System Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 11.31 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period.



Linear motion systems are utilized in various industries, such as manufacturing, for precise positioning and automation processes, including packaging, material handling, machining, assembly, inspection, and more. Benefits of linear motion systems include smooth motion, high positioning accuracy, capability for high acceleration rates, long travel lengths, and ease of integration. The shift from hydraulic and pneumatic to electromechanical systems is driving the market due to improved precision, flexibility, reliability, and energy efficiency.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 11.31 billion Market Size (2028) USD 15.5 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.51% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The shift from hydraulic and pneumatic to electromechanical systems. Increased demand from automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare sectors.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Linear Motion System Market?

The market comprises several global players vying for attention in a fairly contested market space. The brand identity associated with the companies significantly influences the market. The intensity of competitive rivalry is expected to be moderately high.

The significant players in the global linear motion system market are,

Bosch Rexroth AG (Robert Bosch GmbH)

Schneeberger Group

Ewellix AB (Schaeffler Group)

Hiwin Corporation

Thomson Industries Inc. (Regal Rexnord Corporation)

Nippon Bearing Co. Ltd

NSK Ltd

HepcoMotion Inc. (Hepco Group)

THK Co. Ltd

The Timken Company

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Lintech Corporation

Key Highlights from the Global Linear Motion System Market Report :

Growth in Electronics and Semiconductors

The electronics and semiconductor industries utilize linear motion systems in various processes, including wafer handling, inspection, assembly, packaging, and laser processing.

Automation systems like linear motion systems are essential in these industries to avoid equipment damage during repeated handling and movement in manufacturing processes.

The adoption of linear motion systems in the electronics and semiconductor industry is driven by factors such as falling production costs, improved fabrication techniques, increasing automation adoption, growing demand for advanced equipment, and ongoing investments.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region is poised for significant growth in the linear motion system market due to factors such as increased industrial activities, technological advancements, government investments in industrial automation, and the presence of established system providers.

The region encompasses diverse industries, including automotive, pharmaceutical, food and beverages, machine manufacturing, and a robust semiconductor industry, leading to a rise in the production of various linear motion systems.

The adoption of linear actuators and other systems is a key driver in the region, with China taking the lead due to its substantial electronic and automotive manufacturing sectors. Other economies like India also offer growth potential.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Linear Motion System Market?

In June 2023, Motion Plus released the Motus1 (M1) industrial positioning actuator.

In June 2023, Schneeberger highlighted its precision linear positioning 05 motion systems, solutions, and deep engineering expertise at Automate 2023.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Linear Motion System Market Based on Type, End-user Industry, and Geography.

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Single-axis Linear Motion System Multi-axis Linear Motion System

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Automotive Electronics and Semiconductor Manufacturing Aerospace Healthcare Other End-user Industries

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



