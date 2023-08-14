Biodegradable Packaging Market Revenues to Reach USD 132.74 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Biodegradable Packaging Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 99.33 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period.



The demand for biodegradable packaging has risen over the past decade due to the growing awareness concerning environmental conservation, especially in the post-pandemic scenario. The market is being driven by increased consumer preference toward sustainable packaging materials and expanding demand for recyclable and biodegradable products across various end-user industries.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 99.33 billion Market Size (2028) USD 132.74 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.97% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Europe Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Consumer preference toward sustainable packaging materials. Expanding demand for recyclable and biodegradable products.

Who are the Top Companies in the Biodegradable Packaging Market?

The global biodegradable packaging market is highly fragmented, comprising several players.

The noteworthy players holding the global biodegradable packaging market are:

Tetra Pak International SA

Amcor PLC

Mondi Group

Imex Packaging

Elevate Packaging Inc.

Kruger Inc.

Biopak PTY LTD (Duni Group)

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Berkley International Packaging Limited

Greenpack Limited

International Paper Company

Ranpak Holding Corporation

Key Highlights from the Biodegradable Packaging Market Report :

Personal/Homecare Packaging Segment to Grow Significantly

The trend toward using and seeking natural materials and additives for personal or cosmetic products is on the rise as the adverse effects of synthetic materials on health and the environment become apparent. Presently, marketing trends are turning toward natural solutions for cosmetics, which promote a healthy lifestyle.

As per the CDF Corporation, the cosmetics and personal care industry embraces and contributes to the innovation of a sustainable packaging culture, trailing packaging that reduces environmental impact by using natural materials that are reused, recycled, and reduced.

Increasing Demand from the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is the leading country in Europe, wherein the demand for biodegradable packaging has been increasing. The towering awareness about the sustainability factors of packaging products, along with recent government initiatives, are creating a favorable market scenario for the growth of the studied market in the country.

The ban on single-use plastics is the primary factor to impact the demand for biodegradable packaging products. In 2021, the UK government announced plans to ban single-use plastic cutlery, plates, and polystyrene cups in England to tackle plastic pollution.

What are the Latest Developments in the Biodegradable Packaging Market?

In May 2022, Amcor Rigid Packaging (ARP) declared the creation and launch of PowerPostTM. It produces nearly one-third lighter bottles with 30% less energy and 30% less carbon than most 20 oz. bottles by actively dislodging the vacuum in the container after filling.

In January 2022, Amcor PLC introduced AmFiberTM, a new platform for paper-based packaging products to redefine the functionality of traditional paper packaging, offering a wider range of functional benefits to meet the changing needs of consumers.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Biodegradable Packaging Market Based on Material Type, Application, and Geography:

By Material Type Plastic Starch-Based Plastics Cellulose-Based Plastics Polylactic Acid (PLA) Poly-3-Hydroxybutyrate (PHB) Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Other Plastics Paper Kraft Paper Flexible Paper Corrugated Fiberboard Boxboard

By Application Food Packaging Beverage Packaging Pharmaceutical Packaging Personal/Homecare Packaging Other Applications

By Geography North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China South Korea Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates South Africa Egypt Rest of Middle East & Africa



