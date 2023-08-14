Data Governance Software Market Revenues to Reach USD 6.71 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Data Governance Software Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 2.73 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 19.72% during the forecast period.



The study on data governance aims to track the revenues accrued from software tools and solutions that are involved throughout all stages of data governance - discovery, process definition, and data validation. The mounting adoption of IoT in various sectors, such as IT & telecom, retail, and healthcare, is expected to boost the demand for the data governance market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 2.73 billion Market Size (2028) USD 6.71 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 19.72% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Mounting adoption of IoT in various sectors. Surge in data usage.

Who are the Top Companies in the Data Governance Software Market?

The global data governance software market is fragmented in nature.

The noteworthy players holding the global data governance software market are:

Collibra NV

SAS Institute Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

SAP SE

Alation Inc.

Alfresco Software Inc.

Informatica Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Symantec Corporation (Norton Lifelock)

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Talend SA

Varonis Systems Inc.

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Data Center Generator Market Report - The data center generator market size is expected to grow from USD 4.98 billion in 2023 to USD 6.46 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The data center generator market size is expected to grow from USD 4.98 billion in 2023 to USD 6.46 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Big Data Analytics in the Banking Market Report - The big data analytics in the banking market is estimated to be around USD 5.83 million in the current year. The market is expected to reach USD 19.72 million, at a CAGR of 23.11% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights from the Data Governance Software Market Report :

Growing Demand from the Healthcare Sector

Owing to the increasing investments in healthcare, there is an enormous surge in data generation. Thus, an information governance strategy is needed for these organizations to manage, control, and understand this vast amount of data produced in a streamlined manner.

IoT incorporates many healthcare applications, from remote monitoring to medical device integration. It also keeps patients healthy and safe and improves how physicians deliver care.

APAC to Dominate the Market

Growing digital advancement in the APAC, such as cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), and Big Data analytics, will likely make the region occupy a substantial share of the data governance market.

Strengthening regulatory mandates in Asia-Pacific will also augment the data governance market growth. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) issued the data governance guideline for banking financial institutions to improve the authenticity, accuracy, timeliness, and integrity of data and protect clients' privacy via enhanced data security measures.

What are the Latest Developments in the Data Governance Software Market ?

In July 2022, SAP acquired Askdata. Via this acquisition, SAP strengthens its ability to help organizations make better-informed decisions by leveraging AI-driven natural language searches.

In February 2022, IBM partnered with SAP to provide technology and consulting expertise to make it easier for clients to embrace a hybrid cloud approach and move mission-critical workloads from SAP solutions to the cloud for regulated and non-regulated industries.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Data Governance Software Market Based on Deployment, Organization Size, Component, Operation and IT, End-user Industry, and Geography:

By Deployment Cloud On-premise

By Organization Size Large-scale Business Small- and Medium-scale Business

By Component Software Service Business Function

By Operation and IT Legal Finance Other Business Functions

By End-user Industry IT and Telecom Healthcare Retail Defense BFSI Other End-user Industries

By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Data Governance Software Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Data Center Rack PDU Market Report – The data center rack PDU market is expected to register a 7.64% CAGR during the forecast period.

– The data center rack PDU market is expected to register a 7.64% CAGR during the forecast period. Mobile Data Protection Market Report – The mobile data protection market size is expected to grow from USD 8.13 billion in 2023 to USD 20.90 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 20.78% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

– The mobile data protection market size is expected to grow from USD 8.13 billion in 2023 to USD 20.90 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 20.78% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Data Catalog Market Report - The data catalog market size is expected to grow from USD 2.55 billion in 2023 to USD 2.88 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.50% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the industry’s competitive landscape.

Attachment