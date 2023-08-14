Liquid Packaging Cartons Market Revenues to Reach USD 15.18 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Liquid Packaging Cartons Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 11.95 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period.

Liquid packaging cartons protect the content from pollutants and extend the shelf life of edible and non-edible liquids. Fruit juices are susceptible to oxidation, driving the need for quality control in packaging. Urbanization, higher consumer spending, and increasing disposable incomes of the population are driving the demand for liquid packaging cartons. Eco-friendly cartons are gaining popularity due to environmental awareness and government policies.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 11.95 billion Market Size (2028) USD 15.18 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.90% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Europe Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Demand for quality control. Environmental concerns and supportive government policies.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market?

The market is fragmented, with the presence of prominent and local players. Growing collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions will also likely support the market expansion in the coming years.

The significant players in the global liquid packaging cartons market are,

Elopak AS

Evergreen Packaging LLC

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd

Mondi PLC

Refresco Group NV

SIG Global Pte. Ltd

Tetra Laval International SA

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

IPI SRL

Key Highlights from the Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market Report :

Increasing Demand for Dairy Beverages

Steady growth in the dairy beverage market, especially in Asia-Pacific, drives the use of aseptic packaging for milk. Increasing consumer preference for packaged milk is driving the demand for liquid carton packaging solutions.

Milk has traditionally been packaged in cartons due to protection and eco-friendliness. Paperboard, a common material, is used to create milk cartons. Cartons offer longer shelf life, lower contamination risk, and easy re-closure.

Sustainability concerns over plastic usage are shifting the attention toward eco-friendly brick-liquid cartons.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

Millennials in Asia-Pacific are major consumers of packaged beverages like dairy products, soft drinks, and juices. To tap this opportunity, leading beverage companies are entering China and India, boosting the liquid carton packaging industry in Asia-Pacific.

Sustainability concerns, technological advancements, and appealing economics are influencing the liquid packaging market positively in China. India's booming FMCG market also contributes to the demand for liquid carton packaging.

With government initiatives to reduce carbon footprints and promote sustainable packaging, liquid carton packaging in Asia-Pacific is projected to witness growth in the coming years.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market?

In October 2022, Refresco Group NV announced its plans to acquire Tru Blu Beverages Pty Ltd to strengthen its position as a beverage solutions provider.

In August 2022, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd announced its plans to acquire the assets of Alternapak Production SRL at San Pietro in Gu, Italy, to strengthen its position in the liquid dairy and non-carbonated beverage industry.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market Based on Liquid Type and Geography.

By Liquid Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Milk Juices Energy Drinks Other Liquid Types

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Europe France United Kingdom Germany Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia and New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



