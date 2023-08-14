Optical Wavelength Services Market Revenues to Reach USD 7.54 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Optical Wavelength Services Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 4.33 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 11.71% during the forecast period.

Various high-bandwidth channels can be transferred in a single strand of fiber using dense wavelength division multiplexing technology. Multi-site businesses and high-capacity data center transport and carriers use high wavelengths. Wavelength services speed up optical connectivity without huge upfront costs.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 4.33 billion Market Size (2028) USD 7.54 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 11.71% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The demand for cost-effective services. The demand for deploying network connections for fiber-to-home systems.

Who are the Top Companies in the Optical Wavelength Services Market?

The optical wavelength services market is moderately competitive. The market is growing due to the increasing strategies of existing players like new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Significant players in the optical wavelength services market are,

Nokia Corporation

Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

GTT Communications, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Lumen Technologies Inc.

T-Mobile US Inc.

Crown Castle Inc.

Comcast Corporation

Charter Communications

Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Colt Technology Services Group Limited

Cox Communications

Jaguar Network SAS

CarrierBid Communications

EUnetworks Group

Telia Carrier

Exascale Limited

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Oman Telecom Market Report - The Omani telecom market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The Omani telecom market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Pakistan Telecom Market Report - The Pakistani telecom market size is estimated at USD 4.38 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 5.15 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.28% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Optical Wavelength Services Market Report :

Lower than 10 Gbps Bandwidth Driving the Market

CWDM and DWDM are used to address the increasing bandwidth requirements for transmitting information. DWDM uses a large number of narrower wavelength bands, while CWDM uses broader wavelength bands.

Coherent WDM technology is an advanced method of optical transmission that provides high bit rates, greater flexibility, and simple DWDM line systems.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

The growing mobile data services are increasing the demand for 5G devices. India is heavily investing in private wireless networks to encourage telecom providers to offer strong network connection speeds.

Governments in the region are implementing initiatives to develop communication infrastructure.

What are the Latest Developments in the Optical Wavelength Services Market?

In February 2023, Nokia collaborated with GlobalConnect fiber networks to conduct trials of its Photonic Service Engine in real-world scenarios.

In January 2023, Lumen Technologies began distributing 400 Gbps wavelength networks in the United States.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Optical Wavelength Services Market Based on Bandwidth and Geography:

By Bandwidth (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Less than 10 Gbps 40 Gbps 100 Gbps More than 100 Gbps

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Optical Wavelength Services Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Turkey Telecom Market Report - The Turkish telecom market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The Turkish telecom market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Egypt Telecom Market Report - The Egyptian telecom market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The Egyptian telecom market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Israel Telecom Market Report - The Israeli telecom market is expected to register a CAGR of 1.00% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment