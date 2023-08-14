Photochromic Lenses Market Revenues to Reach USD 9.13 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Photochromic Lenses Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 6.88 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period.

Photochromic lenses are transparent, closed eyeglass lenses that darken naturally when exposed to sunlight. Photochromic lenses darken using different processes depending on the type of lens.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 6.88 billion Market Size (2028) USD 9.13 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.81% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing adoption of photochromic lenses. The increasing demand from the older population.

Who are the Top Companies in the Photochromic Lenses Market?

The photochromic lenses market is consolidated in nature. It consists of a few major players operating at the regional and global levels. Some players are increasingly adopting acquisitions and launching new products to expand their market presence.

Significant players in the photochromic lenses market are,

Corning Incorporated

EssilorLuxottica SA

Apax Fund (Rodenstock GmbH)

Carl Zeiss AG

Hoya Corporation

Vision Dynamics LLC

Tokai Optical Co. Ltd

Sundex Optical Co. Ltd

Jiangsu Aogang Optical Glasses Co. Ltd

GKB Ophthalmic Limited

Key Highlights from the Global Photochromic Lenses Market Report :

Demand for Corrective Lens to Drive the Market

Corrective photochromic lenses combine the advantages of prescription eyeglasses with photochromic lenses. They correct refractive issues like myopia, hyperopia, and presbyopia while adjusting tint in response to UV light. They are growing in demand due to the high incidence of eye-related disorders.

Agreements between companies are aiding the growth of the market as they are innovating new products.

North America to Hold Significant Market Share

In North America, the high prevalence of blurred vision, eye pain, and vision loss is increasing the demand for corrective photochromic lenses for better vision.

The increasing number of product approvals and new launches by key market players in the region are also boosting market growth.

What are the Latest Developments in the Photochromic Lenses Market?

In February 2023, IOT, a Spain-based company, launched Neochromes Agile Dark Light-activated lenses.

In February 2023, ZEISS launched next-gen photochromic lenses, ZEISS PhotoFusion X, in Germany, which dark and clear faster and provide advanced blue light UV protection.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Photochromic Lenses Market Based on Material, Technology, Application, Sales Channel, and Geography:

By Material (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Glass Polycarbonate Plastic

By Technology UV and Visible Light Imbibing and Trans-bonding In Mass Other Technologies

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Corrective Preventive

By Sales Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Specialty Clinics Online Other Sales Channel

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



