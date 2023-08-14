United States IT Services Market Revenues to Reach USD 306.10 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "United States IT Services Market Report (2023-2028)," the market is estimated at USD 217.23 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period.

IT services use business skills to help companies develop, administer, and optimize information and business functions. The IT services industry in the United States includes a comprehensive range of services that help companies manage and enhance their business operations.

Report Summary:

Report AttributeDetails
Market Size (2023)USD 217.23 billion
Market Size (2028)USD 306.10 billion
CAGR (2023-2028)7.10%
Study Period2018-2028
Forecast UnitsValue (USD billion)
Report ScopeMarket Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends
Key Market DriversThe growth of digital transformation across industries.
The adoption of new technologies like IoT and AI.

Who are the Top Companies in the United States IT Services Market?

The US IT services market is highly competitive, with established players adopting strategies to gain a competitive advantage and gain a wider consumer base.

Significant players in the US IT services market are,

  • IBM Corporation
  • Accenture
  • Microsoft
  • Infosys Limited
  • Wipro
  • TATA Consultancy Services Limited
  • Capgemini
  • Atos SE
  • HCL Technologies Limited
  • Leidos Holdings Inc.

Key Highlights from the Global United States IT Services Market Report:

Digital Transformation and New Technological Adoption to Drive the Market

  • Digital transformation in various industries offers businesses a competitive advantage in the assessment of IT services and in enhancing IT services in the plan-build-run framework.
  • The development of new technologies like big data and machine learning is increasing the demand for upgraded IT infrastructure, thereby necessitating the upgrading of old components.

Healthcare Segment to Register Fastest Growth

  • Medical offices in the United States are adopting new technologies to enhance the standard of patient care. Thus, IT services are used in the healthcare industry to provide insight-driven solutions to digitally access healthcare suitable for large and small companies.
  • Healthcare companies in the United States are focusing on digitizing healthcare practices for improved care.

What are the Latest Developments in the United States IT Services Market?

  • In July 2022, IBM announced a contract with the Defense Microelectronics Activity to offer security services to the Department of Defense for critical mission platforms.
  • In July 2022, Infosys Limited announced its deal to purchase Base Life Science, a significant IT and consulting company in the European life sciences market.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the United States IT Services Market Based on Type and End User:

  • By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • IT Consulting and Implementation
    • IT Outsourcing
    • Business Process Outsourcing
    • Other Types
  • By End User (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • Manufacturing
    • Government
    • BFSI
    • Healthcare
    • Retail and Consumer Goods
    • Logistics
    • Other End Users

