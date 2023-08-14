New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bone Conduction Device Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485029/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the bone conduction device market looks promising with opportunities in the clinic, individual, hospital, military, sport, and hearing aid center applications. The global bone conduction device market is expected to reach an estimated $13.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing number cases related to hearing disorders along with rising demand for bone-conduction headphones as it ensures superior sound quality and possess less infection risks.

A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



The study includes a forecast for the global bone conduction device market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Bone Conduction Device Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:



BAHA (Bone-Anchored Hearing Aids)

Bone Conduction Headphones



Bone Conduction Device Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Clinics

Individuals

Hospitals

Military

Sports

Hearing Aid Centers

Others



Bone Conduction Device Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Bone Conduction Device Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies bone conduction device companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the bone conduction device companies profiled in this report include:

Aftershokz

Cochlear

Damson Audio

Marsboy

MED-EL

Panasonic

SainSonic

The analyst forecasts that BAHA is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of this technology as a surgical implant to assist those with hearing problems and escalating use of technologically advanced devices among infants and children.

Clinic is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing number of clinic visits by patients with hearing problem and growing need of this device in clinics for specific information about whether a patient has inner ear or outer ear problems for better decision making.

North America will remain the largest region due to the availability of a reliable healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness towards auditory functions and their disorders among people, and presence of key players in the region.

FAQ

Q1. What is the bone conduction device market size?

Answer: The global bone conduction device market is expected to reach an estimated $13.0 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for bone conduction device market?

Answer: The global bone conduction device market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the bone conduction device market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing number cases related to hearing disorders along with rising demand for bone-conduction headphones as it ensures superior sound quality and possess less infection risks.

Q4. What are the major segments for bone conduction device market?

Answer: The future of the bone conduction device market looks promising with opportunities in the clinic, individual, hospital, military, sport, and hearing aid center applications.

Q5. Who are the key bone conduction device companies?



Answer: Some of the key bone conduction device companies are as follows:

Q6. Which bone conduction device segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that BAHA is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of this technology as a surgical implant to assist those with hearing problems and escalating use of technologically advanced devices among infants and children.

Q7. In bone conduction device market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:North America will remain the largest region due to the availability of a reliable healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness towards auditory functions and their disorders among people, and presence of key players in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the bone conduction device market by product type (BAHA and bone conduction headphones), application (clinics, individuals, hospitals, military, sports, hearing aid centers, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

