Global Airsoft Guns Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report 2023-2030

The global airsoft guns market is expected to witness substantial growth, projected to reach a size of USD 3.52 billion by 2030 with an impressive CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030

The increasing popularity of airsoft sports events is driving associations worldwide to organize airsoft leagues, attracting enthusiastic participants from over 105 countries. Organizations like the International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) are conducting international competitions, fostering awareness and interest in airsoft shooting.

Additionally, the market is experiencing growth as adventurous high net-worth individuals invest in airsoft guns. However, concerns about the misuse of these gadgets are restraining market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic also had a negative impact on the market, with major events being postponed or cancelled, leading to a decline in sales.

The handguns segment dominated the market with a market share of over 40.0% in 2021.

This is owing to a rise in the demand among customers for them. These lightweight, user-friendly toys are easy-to-use and need no user manual, as such, they are a widely held option by children and adults. Therefore, it is mostly used all over the world and generated large revenue in 2021.



North America acquired the largest revenue share in the airsoft guns market in 2021.

This is due to rising consumer inclination for adventure activities and increases in disposable income in the region.

By considering the market demand, several companies are offering fields and airsoft guns for rent, where everyone can enjoy the adventure activity. For instance, U.S.-based company, AirsoftC3, LLC is one of the main hosts of indoor as well as outdoor airsoft games that offers field, bb guns, airsoft guns, and protective gear for rent. Thus, North America generated the largest revenue in 2021.



A growing number of rifle companies in advanced countries, such as the U.S., the UK, Germany, France, and Italy have played a significant role in boosting the use of airsoft guns. Companies are running multiple airsoft gun activities and events to bring people into the team.



Airsoft Guns Market Report Highlights

The Middle East and Africa are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Varying consumer behaviors toward adventure sports activity, along with rising disposable income, particularly among the youth working population, in countries such as Saudi Arabia and UAE, is likely to increase the market growth in the region

The rifle segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period. This is owing to the majority of game experts advising players to use these rifles as they help in providing improved overall shooting accuracy

The online segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period. A growing number of social media drives about the thrill of these sports events will surge the demand for airsoft guns over the online channel over the next few years

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1929.3 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3522.2 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

