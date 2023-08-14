Robots Revamp Waste: GCC's Sorting Superstars

Westford USA, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GCC Waste Sorting Robots market size is expected to reach USD 9.40 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 10.49% in the forecast period (2022−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. Government initiatives, increasing waste generation, labor shortage, rising environmental awareness, technological advancements, cost-effectiveness, improved sorting accuracy, waste recycling targets, reducing manual errors, and operational efficiency are fueling the market's growth.

Artificial Intelligence Integration to Promote the Use of GCC Waste Sorting Robots

At a global scale, rising automation, artificial intelligence integration, machine learning algorithms, advanced sensors, robotic arms, mobile and cloud connectivity, real-time data analytics, waste characterization, modular and scalable systems, and integration with waste management infrastructure are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

SCARA Robots Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Scara robots dominated the global market owing to their high-speed operation. It is also known for its precise and repeatable movements. They can accurately locate and pick waste items from a conveyor belt or designated area, ensuring precise sorting and minimizing errors. This accuracy is particularly important in waste sorting, where items must be correctly categorised for recycling or disposal purposes.

Municipal Solid Waste Sorting is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the municipal solid waste sorting is the leading segment due to the demand for segregation and categorization. In addition, With increasing urbanization and population growth in the GCC region, there is a growing need for efficient MSW sorting solutions to manage the rising waste volumes. Waste sorting robots can significantly enhance the speed and accuracy of MSW sorting processes, driving market sales.

Saudi Arabia is the leading Market Due to its High Waste Generation Market

Region-wise, Saudi Arabia is one of the largest growing markets with a huge waste generation. The Saudi government has been investing heavily in waste management in recent years. In 2020, the government launched a new waste management strategy that aims to reduce the country's waste generation by 30% by 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on " GCC Waste Sorting Robots Market "

Pages - 242

Tables - 88

Figures – 65

GCC Waste Sorting Robots Market Report Suggests:

Saudi Aramco acquired Waste Robotics in 2023. Waste Robotics is a leading developer of waste-sorting robots. The acquisition will allow Saudi Aramco to expand its waste management capabilities and develop new waste sorting technologies.

In terms of application, the municipal solid waste sorting segment dominates due to the demand for segregation and categorization.

In terms of type, the SCARA robots type segment is projected to gain more popularity due to its high-speed operation

North America and Asia Pacific are leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due to the presence of major market players

GCC Waste Sorting Robots Market Segmentation:

The global GCC Waste Sorting Robots market report is segmented based on Product type, waste type, application, and region.

By Type:

Cartesian Robots

SCARA Robots

Delta Robots

Articulated Robots

Collaborative Robots

By Waste Type:

Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)

Industrial Waste

Construction and Demolition Waste

Electronic Waste (E-Waste)

Other Types of Waste

By Application:

Material Recovery

Sorting and Segregation

Waste Processing

Waste Recycling

Others

By Country:

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Oman

Bahrain

Kuwait

GCC Waste Sorting Robots Market Major Company Profiles:

Tomra Systems

TOMRA Sorting Recycling

Veolia Environnement

5S Ingineering

Waste Robotics

WasteAid

Waste4Change

Waste Management

Waster

ZenRobotics

SmartBin

Bin-Econ

WasteSorter

Envac

Waste2Energy

Renewlogy

Enercon

Hitachi Zosen Inova

Krones

