Global Craft Soda Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

The global craft soda market is on an upward trajectory, with an estimated size of USD 1,011.8 million by 2030 and a projected CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030.

This growth is driven by the increasing social awareness surrounding the health issues associated with sugary and alcoholic beverages, leading consumers to shift towards natural, sweet-laden, and low-calorie alternatives.

The market is witnessing significant reform as it moves away from artificial sweeteners and embraces craft sodas. Notably, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by the rising popularity of craft soda in countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea.

Key players in this industry face intense competition, not only from each other but also from numerous small-scale players, adding to the market's dynamism.

Craft sodas are also known as a specialty, small-batch, or artisanal sodas. It is gaining a competitive market share owing to its formulation and natural ingredients, unique packaging, and innovative flavors. The rising trend of gourmet food, as well as wellness food, is expected to bode well with the growing demand for craft sodas.



Established brands have been enhancing their product portfolios and launching innovative marketing strategies to gain traction and increase consumer engagement with the brand. For instance, in May 2020, San Antonio, Texas-based Southside Craft Soda launched a Go Local Giveaway for its customers. The cola-flavored segment held the largest revenue share in 2022.

New product launches are likely to bode well with the segment growth. Top private players including Jones Soda, Boylan Bottling Co., and Reed's Inc. offer cola-flavored craft soda. However, the tropical fruit flavors segment is likely to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The off-trade distribution channel segment led the industry in 2022.



The broadening of off-trade distribution channels has led to the easy availability of craft sodas to consumers, which is the primary driver augmenting segment growth. Supermarkets & hypermarkets emerged as the key distribution channel for craft soda brands on account of their large distribution network, goodwill, and huge customer base.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $681.7 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1011.8 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global







Craft Soda Market Report Highlights

The tropical fruits flavor segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030 due to the growing demand for fruity flavors in beverages

The glass packaging segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030 owing to the convenience offered and the innovative design of glass bottles

The off-trade distribution channel segment led the industry in 2022 and is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the maximum CAGR from 2023 to 2030 due to the inclination of consumers toward healthier beverage options

Competitive Landscape



Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

Company Categorization

Participant's Overview

Financial Performance

Product Benchmarking

Company Market Share Analysis, 2022 (%)

Company Heat Map Analysis

Strategy Mapping

Company Profiles

Jones Soda Co.

Appalachian Brewing Co.

Reed's Inc.

PepsiCo, Inc.

The Original Craft Soda Company

The Coca-Cola Company

Crooked Beverage Co.

SIPP eco beverage co. Inc.

Boylan Bottling Co.

Wild Poppy Company

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Flavor Outlook

2.3. Packaging Outlook

2.4. Distribution Channel Outlook

2.5. Regional Outlook



Chapter 3. Craft Soda Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.2.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Craft Soda Market: Flavor Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Flavor Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Cola

5.3. Tropical Fruits

5.4. Berries



Chapter 6. Craft Soda Market: Packaging Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Packaging Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Glass

6.3. Cans

6.4. Plastic



Chapter 7. Craft Soda Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2. On-Trade

7.3. Off-Trade



Chapter 8. Craft Soda Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

