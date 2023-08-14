Global Sandblasting Media Market is expected to reach US$ 9.6 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of over 7.6%

Wilmington,Delaware, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandblasting media demand is being driven by the rise of industries such as manufacturing, construction, and automotive. To assure high-quality finishes and coatings, these industries require effective surface preparation and cleaning processes, which sandblasting delivers. Continuous R&D efforts are resulting in the development of more efficient and effective abrasives, which improve the performance of sandblasting operations and drive adoption.

Market Scope and Report Overview

Global sandblasting media market is estimated at US$ 6.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 7.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2028, analysis by RationalStat

Market intelligence for the global sandblasting media market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (units/tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the sandblasting media market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Explore more about this report - Request for Sample and Scope of the Study









Global Sandblasting Media Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product, aluminum oxide is dominating the market share. Because of its hardness and endurance, is a common abrasive substance used for surface preparation in a variety of applications.

On the basis of industry, more than a fifth of the global market was dominated by the metalworking industry. Metallic abrasives are important for cleaning mill scale residues, casting dirt, pressing & welding or heat treatment work piece, and cleaning non-metal item surfaces.

Get a free Sample https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-sandblasting-media-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global sandblasting media market include,

In May 2021, Abrasive Technologies (AT), a manufacturer of super abrasive solutions for the medical, aerospace, dentistry, and industrial end sectors, received an investment from Blue Sea Capital, an abrasive supplier. Blue Sea’s goods will be combined with abrasive technology to focus on Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, and Industrial Growth.

This acquisition of Abrasive Technologies gained access to the company's advanced manufacturing capabilities, as well as its professional team of engineers and technicians, as a result of the acquisition. This has allowed Abrasive Technologies to broaden its product and service offerings, as well as better meet the needs of its customers in the metalworking, woodworking, glass, and stone industries.



Some of the prominent players that contribute significantly to the sandblasting media market growth include Abrasives Inc., ATI Black Diamond Granules Inc., Barton International, Blastech, Crystal Mark Inc., Eisenwerk Würth GmbH, GMA Garnet, Harsco Metals & Minerals, Opta Minerals Inc., and The Chemours Company, among others.

Request customization: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-sandblasting-media-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global sandblasting media market based on product, industry, and region

Global Sandblasting Media Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Product

Aluminum Oxide

Silicon Carbide

Steel Grit

Sodium Bicarbonate

Steel Shot

Glass

Others (Staurolite, Nut Shells, etc)

Global Sandblasting Media Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Industry

Automotive

Construction

Oil & Gas

Continue!

Leading Companies and Market Players

Abrasives Inc.

ATI Black Diamond Granules Inc.

Barton International

Blastech

Crystal Mark Inc.

Eisenwerk Würth GmbH

GMA Garnet

Harsco Metals & Minerals

Opta Minerals Inc.

The Chemours Company

For more information about this report https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-sandblasting-media-market/

Key Questions Answered in the Sandblasting Media Report:

What will be the market value of the global sandblasting media market by 2028?

What is the market size of the global sandblasting media Market?

What are the market drivers of the global sandblasting media Market?

What are the key trends in the global sandblasting media Market?

Which is the leading region in the global sandblasting media Market?

What are the major companies operating in the global sandblasting media Market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global sandblasting media Market?

Explore Our Trending Reports

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

To get any Deep-Down Insight on the Report- Raise a Query

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245