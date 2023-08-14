Lynden Transport, Lynden Logistics top 2023 Quest for Quality Awards

Anchorage, AK, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynden Transport and Lynden Logistics each earned top rankings in the annual Quest for Quality awards. Lynden Transport earned its 27th award with a high score in the Western Regional Less-than-Truckload (LTL) Category. Lynden Logistics earned the highest average overall score in the Air Freight Forwarders category and took first place in all five attributes of performance, value, information technology, customer service and equipment and operations. It is the 17th Quest for Quality award for the forwarder. Lynden Transport was also voted well above average in all five attributes.

“We appreciate the acknowledgement of our air freight forwarding services and strive daily to ensure our customers are priority one,” says Lynden Logistics President Stuart Nakayama. “What makes the Q4Q awards unique and meaningful is that winners are decided by transportation and logistics professionals. They put us to the test around the clock, around the country and around the world. Our mission continues to be delivering superior customer service with innovative logistics solutions that simplify and add value to the supply chain.”

“We emerged from the pandemic with new knowledge and experience to better serve our customers, and we are proud that our new focus and consistency of service was rewarded with a 27th Quest for Quality award,” says Lynden Transport President Paul Grimaldi. “Whether on the road, on the dock or in the office, our employees are forging and maintaining lasting partnerships with our customers. This award would not be possible without their hard work and dedication.”

Now in its 40th year, the Logistics Management Quest for Quality awards program recognizes the highest level of service and performance excellence for carriers, ports and logistics providers worldwide. The awards are the culmination of a six-month research project conducted by Peerless Research Group (PRG). To determine the ‘best of the best,’ transportation and supply chain decision makers rate carriers, logistics providers and port operators in categories such as on-time performance, value and customer service. This year, 3,512 ballots were cast resulting in 142 awards.

“In 2023, we are finally seeing the supply chain congestion issue ease,” says Michael Levans, Group Editorial Director of Peerless Media’s supply chain group. “Our Quest for Quality results show that improved collaboration between shippers, carriers and service partners has helped prepare them for any future supply chain disruptions along with more resilient logistics operations.”

Lynden Transport and Lynden Logistics are part of the Lynden family of companies. Lynden provides transportation and logistics solutions in Alaska, Canada, the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii and around the world. Extensive multi-modal capabilities allow customers to optimize time and money by shipping via air, land or sea, or in any combination. For more than a century, Lynden has been helping customers get the job done. To learn more, visit www.lynden.com or follow our pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Attachments