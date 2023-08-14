New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Light Gauge Steel Framing Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485023/?utm_source=GNW



Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global light gauge steel framing market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, residential, and industrial markets. The global light gauge steel framing market is expected to reach an estimated $43.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising construction-related activities along with the execution of various housing schemes by government in the developing countries and increasing focus on innovation in the green construction materials.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



Light Gauge Steel Framing Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global light gauge steel framing market by type, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Light Gauge Steel Framing Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Skeleton Steel Framing

• Wall Bearing Steel Framing

• Long Span Steel Framing



Light Gauge Steel Framing Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial



Light Gauge Steel Framing Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Light Gauge Steel Framing Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, light gauge steel framing companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the light gauge steel framing companies profiled in this report include:

• Tata BlueScope Steel

• CEMCO

• ClarkDietrich Building Systems

• Hadley Group

• Precision Walls

• QSI Interiors

• Metek

• Intelligent Steel Solutions

• Steel Frame Solutions

• WARE Industries

• Craco Manufacturing

Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that wall bearing steel framing will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for robust structural solutions in the building and construction industry owing to its capability to withstand heavy loads and ensures stability of building walls.

• Within this market, residential will remain the highest growing segment due to increasing demand for affordable and suitable housing solutions in the residential construction sector along with growing focus on energy efficiency and environment friendly construction projects in the residential market.

• APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing construction activities of commercial and industrial buildings in this region along with huge public and private investments in the infrastructure evolution and construction of commercial spaces assembled in these countries.

Features of the Light Gauge Steel Framing Market

• Market Size Estimates: Light gauge steel framing market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Light gauge steel framing market size by various segments, such as by type, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Light gauge steel framing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by type, end use industry, and regions for the light gauge steel framing market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the light gauge steel framing market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the light gauge steel framing market size?

Answer: The global light gauge steel framing market is expected to reach an estimated $43.1 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for light gauge steel framing market?

Answer: The global light gauge steel framing market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the light gauge steel framing market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rising construction-related activities along with the execution of various housing schemes by government in the developing countries and increasing focus on innovation in the green construction materials.

Q4. What are the major segments for light gauge steel framing market?

Answer: The future of the global light gauge steel framing market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, residential, and industrial markets.

Q5. Who are the key light gauge steel framing companies?



Answer: Some of the key light gauge steel framing companies are as follows:

• Tata BlueScope Steel

• CEMCO

• ClarkDietrich Building Systems

• Hadley Group

• Precision Walls

• QSI Interiors

• Metek

• Intelligent Steel Solutions

• Steel Frame Solutions

• WARE Industries

• Craco Manufacturing

Q6. Which light gauge steel framing segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that wall bearing steel framing will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for robust structural solutions in the building and construction industry owing to its capability to withstand heavy loads and ensures stability of building walls.

Q7. In light gauge steel framing market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing construction activities of commercial and industrial buildings in this region along with huge public and private investments in the infrastructure evolution and construction of commercial spaces assembled in these countries.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global light gauge steel framing market by type (skeleton steel framing, wall bearing steel framing, and long span steel framing), end use industry (commercial, residential, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to light gauge steel framing market or related to light gauge steel framing companies, light gauge steel framing market size, light gauge steel framing market share, light gauge steel framing market growth, light gauge steel framing market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485023/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________