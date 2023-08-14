Princess Hotels & Resorts expands its all inclusive offerings in the Caribbean, introducing two luxury beachfront resorts in Jamaica, now available to book with Sunwing Vacations

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing Vacations customers can soon enjoy Princess Hotels & Resorts’ signature royal treatment in more Caribbean destinations, as the hotel brand expands its offerings to the exotic shores of Jamaica with the introduction of two new luxury beachfront resorts. Opening April 2024, the family-friendly Princess Grand Jamaica, available exclusively to those booking with Sunwing Vacations, and the enchanting adults only Princess Senses the Mangrove will bring the same beloved all inclusive experience travellers adore surrounded by a unique topography of mountains, rainforests and reef-lined beaches that can only be found in Jamaica.



“As one of the most popular resort chains in the tropics and a top choice among Sunwing Vacations customers, Princess Hotels & Resorts has long been providing top-rated service and high-quality vacations to our customers in Mexico and the Dominican Republic,” says Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing. “With Princess’ upcoming expansion to Jamaica and the highly anticipated opening of two new luxury beachfront resorts next spring, one of which is available to book only through Sunwing Vacations, we’re excited to continue growing our successful partnership and bringing Canadians more vacation options in Jamaica with the resort brand they love.”

The beachfront Princess Grand Jamaica offers the quintessential all inclusive experience for families and groups, with exciting all-ages amenities that make for unforgettable vacations. The fun starts on day one with no shortage of activities, from the multi-functional sports field to the water sports centre, plus the Thematic Game Zone and supervised Kids Club Centre for mini-vacationers where they can enjoy multiple customized areas for games and recreation. The resort’s pool facilities also go beyond exceptional with five to choose from, including the main pool with Jacuzzis, a family pool with a dedicated kids area, a stunning rooftop infinity pool for Platinum Club guests and the thrilling aquatic park featuring a splash pad, two pools, four water slides, a lounge area and more. Guests are spoiled for choice with a selection of themed restaurants on site, buffets, food trucks, snack bars and more serving international culinary delights, plus nightly entertainment for all to enjoy. This sprawling, family-friendly destination also boasts 590 lavish suites with ocean views and chic décor, some also including swim-out features and bunk beds designed like boats plus personalized robes for the little ones.

An impressive adults only offering where sophistication meets leisure in a beachfront setting, Princess Senses the Mangrove is a 415 all-suite resort and the perfect pick for couples and friends. Guests can experience true relaxation at the state-of-the-art spa ($) during a hydrotherapy ritual or massage or at the rooftop infinity pool with breathtaking ocean views, or enjoy the thrill of motorized ($) and non-motorized water sports. This resort also has an impeccable selection of mouth-watering dining options at its 14 restaurants, from seafood to sushi, casual food trucks and local and international specialties. The O’Club on site truly elevates the excitement where vacationers can become mesmerized by themed parties, dancing, mixology classes, cocktail soirées and so much more. One of this resort’s key selling features is its luxurious accommodations with modern amenities for premium comfort, including one- and two-bedroom suites with swim-out options, Pleasure Suites and stunning Overwater Villas with its own infinity pool and VIP perks. Guests will have room access to the fun-filled amenities at Princess Grand Jamaica nearby and Sunwing Vacations customers will enjoy a welcome beverage and cool towel upon arrival.

In addition to premium amenities and services, Princess’ exclusive Platinum Club room categories are available to book at both new resorts in Jamaica. Delivering an elevated experience like no other, guests will enjoy added privileges, such as private check-in and check-out, concierge services, daily butler service, access to a private beach area and pool, a beach club with rooftop infinity pool exclusive to Platinum Club guests (only at Princess Senses the Mangrove), food and spa discounts and more.

Sunwing Vacations customers can book their 2024 all inclusive vacations to Princess’ newest luxury resorts with confidence as Sunwing offers direct flights to Montego Bay year-round from major Canadian gateways, plus the convenience of their first checked bag free travelling on a Sunwing vacation package on board Sunwing Airlines, complimentary transfers in destination* and unbeatable rates on change and cancellation protection.

For more information or to book a future Princess Hotels & Resorts vacation in Jamaica, visit https://www.sunwing.ca/en/ or contact a travel agent.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading tour operator in Canada, Sunwing Vacations has more vacation packages to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our knowledgeable destination management partner, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

For more information:

Melanie Anne Filipp

Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Sunwing Travel Group

1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

