Green Transformer Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global green transformer market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, industrial, and utility markets. The global green transformer market is expected to reach an estimated $15.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing usage of renewable energy in the developed countries, increasing government stringent regulations to reduce global warming and on-going advancement in the transformer technology to develop more efficient as well as sustainable transformer designs.



Green Transformer Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global green transformer market by installation site, phase, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Green Transformer Market by Installation Site [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Indoor

• Outdoor



Green Transformer Market by Phase [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Single Phases

• Three Phases



Green Transformer Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Utilities



Green Transformer Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Green Transformer Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, green transformer companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the green transformer companies profiled in this report include:

• GE Grid Solutions

• ABB

• Alstom

• Cahors Group

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• General Electric

• WESTRAFO

Green Transformer Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that three phase will remain the higher growing segment over the forecast period because of the growing demand from the industrial and utility sectors as they are more economical, lighter, and smaller at greater power ratings.

• Within this market, industrial segment will remain the highest growing segment due to rapid industrialization and increasing adoption of these transformers in the industrial sector as it ensures safe, risk-free, and accurate usage of electricity.

• APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing infrastructure spending to enlarge new and refurbishment of existing grid infrastructure along with significantly growing government’s initiative to expand the connectivity and electricity distribution in this region.

Features of the Green Transformer Market

• Market Size Estimates: Green transformer market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Green transformer market size by various segments, such as by installation site, phase, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Green transformer market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by installation site, phase, end use industry, and regions for the green transformer market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the green transformer market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

