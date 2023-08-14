Marine Port Services Market Set to Soar Past USD 117 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Marine Port Services market size is expected to reach USD 117 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The globalization and international trade, increasing demand for goods transportation, growth in maritime tourism, expansion of e-commerce and online retail, the rising importance of efficient supply chain networks, government initiatives for port development and infrastructure enhancement, adoption of advanced technologies for port operations, growing environmental concerns driving sustainability practices, competitive pressures among ports to attract shipping lines and cargo, evolving regulations and compliance standards in the maritime industry.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Marine Port Services market, integration of IoT and smart technologies for port management, emergence of autonomous ships and drones for cargo handling, implementation of blockchain for secure and transparent transactions, focus on reducing carbon emissions and adopting green practices, utilization of big data analytics for predictive maintenance and operational efficiency, rise of mega-ships driving the need for larger and more advanced port infrastructure, increased emphasis on cybersecurity to protect sensitive data and operations, growing use of digital platforms for streamlined communication and coordination among stakeholders, shift towards multimodal transportation to optimize inland connectivity, emphasis on workforce training and skill development to meet the demands of modern port operations.

Marine port services are a broad range of services that support the movement of goods through ports. They include stevedoring, cargo handling, warehousing, and customs clearance.

Prominent Players in Marine Port Services Market

DP World

APM Terminals

Hutchison Port Holdings

China Merchants Port Holdings

CMA CGM

MSC

Maersk

ONE

Evergreen Marine

Yang Ming Marine Transport

Hapag-Lloyd

K Line

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Nippon Yusen Kaisha

Mediterranean Shipping Company

CSAV

PIL

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Hamburg Sud

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



77.38 Billion 2030 Value Projection



117 Billion CAGR 4.7% Segments Covered















Service Container Handling Services, Ship Repair & Maintenance Services, Navigation Services, Supply Chain & Logistics Solution Services, Mechanical, Electrical Engineering Services











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Container Ports Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Container Ports dominate the global online market as containerization has revolutionized global trade, and container ports have become vital hubs for handling large volumes of goods efficiently. With the continued growth of e-commerce and international trade, container ports are likely to maintain their significance. The demand for consumer goods and manufactured products drives the need for efficient container handling and transportation.

Global Trade and E-commerce is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, global trade and e-commerce are the leading segment due to the rapid expansion of e-commerce have led to an increased demand for efficient container handling. Containers are essential for transporting goods across long distances, making container ports crucial nodes in the supply chain.

Asia Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Asia Pacific has been a dominant force in the marine port services market due to its role as a manufacturing hub, its robust international trade, and its large consumer base. Ports in countries like China, Singapore, and South Korea have significant container traffic, serving as major transshipment hubs. The rapid economic growth in emerging markets and the expansion of e-commerce contribute to the dominance of the Asia Pacific region.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Marine Port Services market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Marine Port Services.

Key Developments in Marine Port Services Market

In January 2023, DP World acquired TIL Logistics, a marine services company based in India. This acquisition will give DP World a larger share of the Indian marine port services market and will allow it to offer a more comprehensive range of marine port services to its customers.

Key Questions Answered in Marine Port Services Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

