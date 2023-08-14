Software Defined Data Center Market to Cross USD 321.34 Billion by 2030 Driven by Digital Transformation Initiatives Coupled with Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Adoption | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Software Defined Data Center Market , as stated in the SNS Insider report, achieved a value of USD 58.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 321.34 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.81% from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

A software-defined data center (SDDC) is an innovative approach to managing and provisioning data center resources using software-driven automation and virtualization technologies. Unlike traditional data centers that rely heavily on manual configuration and hardware-centric management, an SDDC abstracts and virtualizes compute, storage, networking, and security components, enabling greater flexibility, scalability, and efficiency in data center operations.

Market Analysis

The software-defined data center market has experienced remarkable growth over the past few years, driven by a convergence of technological advancements and evolving business demands. This transformative approach to data center management offers a plethora of benefits, attracting enterprises to adopt SDDC solutions in their quest for enhanced agility, efficiency, and scalability. As businesses experience fluctuating workloads, the ability to seamlessly scale resources up or down becomes paramount. SDDCs provide the necessary infrastructure to scale horizontally and vertically, ensuring consistent performance even during peak usage periods. Security remains a top concern for enterprises, especially as data breaches and cyber threats continue to escalate. SDDCs provide advanced security features, such as micro-segmentation, encryption, and access controls, bolstering data protection and regulatory compliance.

Key Players Included in this Report Are:

The major players in the market are Fujitsu, IBM, Microsoft, Commvault, Dell Technologies, Oracle, Nutanix, Cisco, Citrix, Huawei, VMware, Juniper Networks, Arista Networks, DataCore Software, Scality, HPE, SUSE, DriveNets, Lightbits, NetApp, Nuage Networks, Lenovo, Stratoscale, HiveIO, TidalScale, Portworx, Arrcus, Vexata, Hammerspace, and Cohesity, Lumina Networks, and other players

Impact of Recession on Software-Defined Data Center Market Growth

The impact of a recession on the software-defined data center market is complex and multi-faceted. While immediate effects might include reduced IT budgets and delayed adoption, there are opportunities for growth through a focus on operational efficiency, flexibility, and scalability. SDDC solution providers will need to strategize effectively, highlighting the long-term benefits of their offerings and adjusting their approaches to meet the evolving needs of businesses facing economic challenges.

Software Defined Data Center Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 58.2 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 321.34 Bn CAGR CAGR of 23.81% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Software Defined Data Center Market: Key Segmentation • By component (Hardware. Software, Services)

• By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs))

• By type (Software-Defined Computing (SDC), Software-Defined Storage (SDS), Software-Defined Data Center Networking (SDDCN), Automation and Orchestration)

• By Deployment Mode (Public, Private, Hybrid)

• By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Manufacturing, Others) Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Cost savings via network automation and lower energy consumption

• The acceptance of software-defined data centers is expanding.

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the software-defined data center market. The interconnected nature of global business and technology underscores the importance of closely monitoring the evolving situation. As the conflict's implications unfold, businesses, vendors, and policymakers will need to adapt their strategies to navigate the changing landscape and ensure the continued growth and innovation of the SDDC market.

Key Regional Developments

North America continues to dominate the software-defined data center market, driven by its early adoption of advanced technologies and a highly developed IT infrastructure. The region's enterprises are increasingly leveraging SDDCs to optimize resource utilization, reduce operational complexities, and enhance overall business agility. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid SDDC adoption driven by the proliferation of mobile devices, increasing internet penetration, and the expansion of e-commerce platforms.

Key Takeaway from Software Defined Data Center Market Study

The convergence of the Large Enterprises Segment and Software-Defined Computing is reshaping the market. This transformative partnership is transcending conventional limitations and paving the way for a future where data centers are dynamic, responsive, and capable of driving unprecedented business value.

As large enterprises continue to adopt and invest in SDDCs, their strategic embrace of Software-Defined Computing will undoubtedly remain a pivotal force driving the evolution of the modern data center ecosystem.

Recent Developments Related to Software Defined Data Center Market

Verge.io , a trailblazing technology company at the forefront of data center innovation, has officially unveiled its groundbreaking Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) platform, ushering in a new era of agility, efficiency, and scalability for businesses of all sizes.

In a landmark deal that sent ripples through the tech industry, Broadcom Inc. and VMware, Inc. recently unveiled a transformative agreement that has solidified Broadcom's position as a dominant force in the realm of cutting-edge technology.

