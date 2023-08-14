Royal Farms Donates to The PMJ Foundation’s Back to School Drive

BALTIMORE, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms is helping students have a productive school year by donating bookbags and school supplies to The Preston Mitchum, Jr. Foundation’s annual “Back-to-School Drive” campaign. The PMJ Foundation helps to provide shelters with necessities for less fortunate individuals and families.



Royal Farms’ donation will support The PMJ Foundation’s efforts in providing more than 3,000 bookbags to school-aged children in need of school supplies and clothing. The annual Back to School Rally will be held on the 3rd week in August.

“The PMJ Foundation has been giving back to the Baltimore community since 2002. Our volunteers and members truly feel blessed to be able to have the opportunity to support Baltimore's most needy families.” - Preston Mitchum Jr.

“Royal Farms is proud to team up with The PMJ Foundation again to help support students’ ability to return to school ready and prepared to learn. Royal Farms is committed to the communities we serve and fueling the future through supporting the students in our communities.” Said Frank Schilling, Director of Marketing and Merchandising.

Back to school time coincides with Royal Farms’ annual Chickenpalooza charity event ending on August 31, 2023. Royal Farms will be donating .10 cents of every 2-piece chicken box sold to a local charity in each of the states that they operate. The festive chicken boxes have a QR code that will link to a website where customers can vote where they want to see each donation to go.

Four lucky entrants will win free chicken for a year through the Chickenpalooza sweepstakes. There is no purchase necessary to enter the sweepstakes. Free chicken for a year prize will be awarded as eight $100 Royal Farms Gift Cards. To enter to win the contest and view official rules and guidelines, please visit www.royalfarms.com/chicken-palooza.

