Emergency Shutdown System Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global emergency shutdown system market looks promising with opportunities in the power generation, oil and gas, refining, chemical, metal and mining, paper and pulp, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and water and wastewater markets. The global emergency shutdown system market is expected to reach an estimated $3.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising penetration of industrial internet of things (IoT), increasing demand for safety systems in oil and gas industry, and growing acceptance of emergency shutdown systems in the pharmaceutical industry owing to involvement of toxic ingredients as along with heating and cooling agents.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Emergency Shutdown System Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global emergency shutdown system market by component, control method, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Emergency Shutdown System Market by Component [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Safety Switches

• Emergency Stop Devices

• Safety Controllers/Modules/Relays

• Safety Sensors

• Logic Solvers/Programmable Safety Systems

• Valves

• Actuators



Emergency Shutdown System Market by Control Method [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Pneumatic

• Electrical

• Fibre optic

• Hydraulic



Emergency Shutdown System Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Power Generation

• Oil and Gases

• Refining

• Chemicals

• Metals and Mining

• Paper and Pulp

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food and Beverages

• Water and Wastewater

• Others



Emergency Shutdown System Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Emergency Shutdown System Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies emergency shutdown system companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the emergency shutdown system companies profiled in this report include:

• ABB

• Rockwell Automation

• Emerson Electric

• Versa Products

• Honeywell International

• General Electric

• Yokogawa Electric

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• Winn-Marion Companies

Emergency Shutdown System Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that emergency stop devices will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period because it helps to improve safety across various industries like power generation and oil & gas sectors and it also empowers industries to prevent fatal incidents and enhance worker’s safety.

• Within this market, oil and gas will remain the largest segment due to recovering oil and gas prices along with increasing upstream activity from offshore establishments.

• Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to significant activity in the downstream oil and gas sectors, growing adoption of industrial control systems along with advanced technologies across multiple end-user industries.

Features of the Emergency Shutdown System Market

• Market Size Estimates: Emergency shutdown system market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Emergency shutdown system market size by various segments, such as by component, control method, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Emergency shutdown system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by component, control method, end use industry, and regions for the emergency shutdown system market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the emergency shutdown system market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

