Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Barrier Membrane Market worth $1.37 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental bone graft materials have been commonly used with growth factors and/or barrier membranes in situations such as periodontal regeneration therapies and guided bone regeneration procedures before implant placements. In recent past, these materials have also been applied to bone defects caused by peri-implantitis.

Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Barrier Membrane Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $722.04 million in 2022 and is poised to reach $1,379.92 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

Based on product, the dental bone graft substitute and barrier membrane market is bifurcated into dental bone graft substitutes and dental barrier membranes. The dental bone graft substitutes segment held a larger market share in 2022; however, the dental barrier membranes segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.





Download Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00030006





Browse Comprehensive TOC on "Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Barrier Membrane Market Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product [Dental Bone Graft Substitutes (Allograft, Xenograft, Synthetic Bone Graft, Autografts, Alloplasts, Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM-Allograft, and Others) and Dental Barrier Membrane (Resorbable Membrane and Non-Resorbable Membrane)], Procedure [Guided Bone Regeneration Procedures (GBR), Guided Tissue Regeneration Procedures (GTR), Sinus-Lift Procedures and Ridge-Split Procedures, Alveolar Ridge Preservation (ARP), Block-Graft Procedures, Periodontal Regeneration Procedures, Socket Preservation, and Others], End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others), and Geography"

List of Tables - 215

List of Figures - 139

No. of Pages - 72





Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Barrier Membrane Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 722.04 Million in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 1,379.92 Million by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Product, Procedure, End User, and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Rising Burden of Periodontal Diseases and Oral Cancer Boosts Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Barrier Membrane Market Growth:

Periodontal diseases range from simple gingivitis to serious conditions that cause significant damage to the soft tissues and bones supporting teeth; in a serious case, patients may lose their teeth. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), as of 2023, ~3.5 billion people are affected with oral diseases across the world. Further, periodontal diseases affect 19% of the adult population, representing more than 1 billion cases globally. Poor oral hygiene and tobacco chewing are the main risk factors for periodontal disease. According to the article “The Link between Periodontal Disease and Oral Cancer—A Certainty or a Never-Ending Dilemma,” published by the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI), more than 50% of the 18-year-old population in the US is likely to have periodontitis, and 75% of the population over 35 years is likely to be suffering from some form of periodontitis.

As per an article published in the National Library of Medicine (NLM) in 2020, the risk of developing chronic systemic conditions such as autoimmune diseases and cancer increases with periodontitis. Several risk factors linked to periodontitis and oral cancer include smoking, alcohol consumption, and the human papillomavirus. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, with ~377,700 cases recorded globally in 2020, lips and the oral cavity are the most common sites of mouth and oral cancer. The US Department of Health and Human Services states oral cancer accounts for ~3% of cancer cases diagnosed annually in the US alone. Further, ~48,000 people are diagnosed with oral cancer, and ~9,600 die of the condition each year in the country. According to the CDC, mouth and throat cancer cases accounted for 3% of cancer cases diagnosed annually in the US in 2020. Periodontal disease plays an important role in the development of oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC). According to the Global Cancer Observatory (GCO), the annual incidence of OSCC in 2020 was 377,713 cases globally, with the highest number recorded in Asia (248,360), followed by Europe (65,279) and North America (27,469), and the five-year prevalence of OSCC approached ~1 million globally. Further, the incidence of OSCC is expected to increase by up to 40% by 2040.

A periodontal disease can lead to the resorption and failure of the alveolar bone, loss of periodontal attachment, and loosening and falling of the teeth. Therefore, the treatment of periodontal disease focuses on eliminating the source of infection, stimulating the synthesis of growth factors, and repairing periodontal tissue defects, ultimately restoring normal morphology and function. Correcting periodontal defects by bone grafting involves grafting materials (bone or bone substitutes) to restore the anatomical morphology of the alveolar bone and the function of the periodontal tissue. Therefore, the growing cases of periodontal diseases and oral cancer contribute to the growth of the dental bone graft substitute and barrier membrane market.





Directly Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00030006





Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Barrier Membrane Market - Key Industry Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing Burden of Periodontal Diseases and Oral Cancer

Increased Market Development Activities in Dental Bone Graft Substitute and Barrier Membrane Market





Restraints:

High Cost of Products and Delays in Dental Check-ups





Opportunities:

Technological Developments in Dentistry





Future Trends:

Digitization of Dentistry with CAD/CAM Technology





Key Market Players:

Geistlich Pharma AG, Medtronic Plc, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Matricel GmbH, ZimVie Inc, Regenity Biosciences Inc, Neoss UK & Ireland Ltd, Institut Straumann AG, CAMLOG Biotechnologies GmbH, and Resorba Medical GmbH are among the key companies operating in the dental bone graft substitute and barrier membrane market. Leading players are adopting strategies such as the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer bases for tapping prevailing business opportunities.





Recent Developments:

In April 2023 , ZimVie announced the recent launch of RegenerOss CC Allograft Particulate and RegenerOss Bone Graft Plug. The launch of these products has extended its portfolio of biomaterials intended for filling extraction sockets and periodontal defects. The products are commercially available in North America.

In February 2020 , Geistlich Pharma AG launched its unique product Geistlich Bio-Oss Collagen, which is a combination of Geistlich Bio-Oss and 10% porcine collagen. It is prescribed in various therapeutic areas, including ridge preservation, minor bone augmentation, and periodontal regeneration.

In January 2021 , Dentsply Sirona acquired Datum Dental, a leading provider of the innovative OSSIX regenerative solutions portfolio. With this acquisition, Dentsply Sirona could access a strong OSSIX biomaterial portfolio and the patented GLYMATRIX technology of Datum Dental, Ltd.

In October 2022 , Collagen Matrix acquired Polyganics, a medical technology company involved in the development and manufacturing of bioresorbable medical devices. The acquisition expands Collagen Matrix’s portfolio of bioresorbable solutions and technology platforms for bone and tissue repair, unlocking new markets and clinical opportunities for the company.





Report Spotlights:

Progressive industry trends in the dental bone graft substitutes and barrier membrane market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the dental bone graft substitutes and barrier membrane market from 2022 to 2030

Estimation of global demand for dental bone graft substitutes and barrier membrane

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario

Market trends and outlook as well as factors driving and restraining the growth of the dental bone graft substitutes and barrier membrane market

Assistance in the decision-making process by highlighting market strategies that underpin commercial interest, leading to the market growth

Size of the dental bone graft substitutes and barrier membrane market size at various nodes

Detailed overview and segmentation of the market, as well as the dental bone graft substitutes and barrier membrane industry dynamics

Size of the dental bone graft substitutes and barrier membrane market in various regions with promising growth opportunities









Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Bone Graft Substitute Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Bone Graft and Graft Substitute Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Injectable Bone Graft Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: