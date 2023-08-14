New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automatic Weapon Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485016/?utm_source=GNW



Automatic Weapon Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global automatic weapon market looks promising with opportunities in the land, naval, and airborne markets. The global automatic weapon market is expected to reach an estimated $11.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing defense spending from the developing countries, growing technological advancement in the land warfare systems, along with rising concerns across the security threats around the world.



Automatic Weapon Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global automatic weapon market by product, type, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Automatic Weapon Market by Product [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Automatic Rifles

• Machine Guns

• Automatic Launchers

• Automatic Cannons

• Gatling Guns



Automatic Weapon Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Fully- Automatic

• Semi-Automatic



Automatic Weapon Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Land

• Naval

• Airborne



Automatic Weapon Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Automatic Weapon Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automatic weapon companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automatic weapon companies profiled in this report include:

• General Dynamics

• Northrop Grumman

• ST Engineering

• Heckler & Koch

• FN Herstel

• NORINCO

• Denel Land Systems

• Barrett Firearms

• BAE Systems

• Rheinmetall

Automatic Weapon Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that automatic rifle will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of the growing demand for automatic rifles from different military forces around the globe.

• Within this market, land will remain the highest growing segment because of the increasing land-based border issues, along with growing demand for AFVs, LPVs, and battle tanks in combat operations.

• North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to on-going advancements of warfare platforms, as well as rising investments in the automatic weapons and advanced technologies by United States.

Features of the Automatic Weapon Market

• Market Size Estimates: Automatic weapon market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Automatic weapon market size by various segments, such as by product, type, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Automatic weapon market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product, type, end use industry, and regions for the automatic weapon market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the automatic weapon market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the automatic weapon market size?

Answer: The global automatic weapon market is expected to reach an estimated $11.0 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for automatic weapon market?

Answer: The global automatic weapon market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the automatic weapon market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing defense spending from the developing countries, growing technological advancement in the land warfare systems, along with rising concerns across the security threats around the world.

Q4. What are the major segments for automatic weapon market?

Answer: The future of the global automatic weapon market looks promising with opportunities in the land, naval, and airborne markets.

Q5. Who are the key automatic weapon companies?



Answer: Some of the key automatic weapon companies are as follows:

• General Dynamics

• Northrop Grumman

• ST Engineering

• Heckler & Koch

• FN Herstel

• NORINCO

• Denel Land Systems

• Barrett Firearms

• BAE Systems

• Rheinmetall

Q6. Which automatic weapon segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that automatic rifle will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of the growing demand for automatic rifles from different military forces around the globe.

Q7. In automatic weapon market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to on-going advancements of warfare platforms, as well as rising investments in the automatic weapons and advanced technologies by United States.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global automatic weapon market by product (automatic rifles, machine guns, automatic launchers, automatic cannons, and gatling guns), type (fully-automatic and semi-automatic), end use industry (land, naval, and airborne), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



