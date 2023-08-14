New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Structured Cabling Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485015/?utm_source=GNW



Structured Cabling Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global structured cabling market looks promising with opportunities in the IT & telecommunication, residential & commercial, government & education, transportation, and industrial markets. The global structured cabling market is expected to reach an estimated $14.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing investments in communication infrastructure, rising demand for high-speed connectivity devices and systems, along with increasing requirement for reliable and efficient network connectivity across the globe.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Structured Cabling Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global structured cabling market by type, cable type, application, and region, as follows:



Structured Cabling Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Fiber Cabling

• Cabling Infrastructure

• Copper Cabling



Structured Cabling Market by Cable Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Cat 5E

• Cat 6

• Cat 6A

• Cat 7/7A

• Others (Cat 8)



Structured Cabling Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• IT & Telecommunication

• Residential & Commercial

• Government & Education

• Transportation

• Industrial

• Others



Structured Cabling Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Structured Cabling Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies structured cabling companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the structured cabling companies profiled in this report include:

• ABB

• Belden

• CommScope Holding

• Corning Incorporated

• Furukawa Electric

• Legrand

• Nexans

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• Panduit

Structured Cabling Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that cate 6 will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of its growing application in the automotive, energy & power, and smart city projects, coupled with the increasing government initiatives and investments for broadband connectivity as well as for the development of internet connections to improvise digitization.

• Within this market, industrial will remain the largest segment due to on-going technological advancement of the local area network internet connectivity and increasing adoption of automation techniques across various industries.

• North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing demand for data center services and growing investments by the key manufacturers in developing 5G network, broadband, and communication infrastructure projects in the region.

Features of the Structured Cabling Market

• Market Size Estimates: Structured cabling market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Structured cabling market size by various segments, such as by type, cable type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Structured cabling market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by type, cable type, application, and regions for the structured cabling market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the structured cabling market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the structured cabling market size?

Answer: The global structured cabling market is expected to reach an estimated $14.2 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for structured cabling market?

Answer: The global structured cabling market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the structured cabling market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing investments in communication infrastructure, rising demand for high-speed connectivity devices and systems, along with increasing requirement for reliable and efficient network connectivity across the globe.

Q4. What are the major segments for structured cabling market?

Answer: The future of the global structured cabling market looks promising with opportunities in the IT & telecommunication, residential & commercial, government & education, transportation, and industrial markets.

Q5. Who are the key structured cabling companies?



Q6. Which structured cabling segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that cate 6 will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of its growing application in the automotive, energy & power, and smart city projects, coupled with the increasing government initiatives and investments for broadband connectivity as well as for the development of internet connections to improvise digitization.

Q7. In structured cabling market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing demand for data center services and growing investments by the key manufacturers in developing 5G network, broadband, and communication infrastructure projects in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global structured cabling market by type (fiber cabling, cabling infrastructure, and copper cabling), cable type (cat 5E, cat 6, cat 6A, cat 7/7A, and others), application (IT & telecommunication, residential & commercial, government & education, transportation, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



