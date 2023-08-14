Hair Wig Market to Surpass 12.27 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Aesthetic Appeal and Fashion Trends

Westford,USA, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest,rising cases of medical conditions causing hair loss drive demand. Wigs provide confidence to individuals undergoing chemotherapy, alopecia, or other hair-related issues, promoting hair wig market expansion.

Entertainment sector's constant demand for character transformations propels the hair wig market. Wigs have become essential for actors, models, and performers seeking authentic and diverse looks, leading to increased production and sales within the industry.

Prominent Players in the Hair Wig Market

Aderans Co., Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Henan Ruimei Hair Products Co. Ltd.

Rebecca Fashion Co., Ltd.

Artnature Inc.

Fortune Wigs Inc.

Hairline Illusions Inc.

Motown Tress

SNG Hairwala

The Hair Shop Inc.

Tony of Beverly

Vapon Inc.

Wigsbuy.com

Hairline International

L Hair Boutique

Norgil Canada

HairUWear Inc.

Qingdao Mike & Mary International Co., Ltd.

Xuchang UNice Hair Products Co. Ltd.

Zury Hollywood Wigs.

MenSegment is Expected toGrow theMarket Due toIncreasing Hair Loss Concerns

Men segment experiences rapid growth in the hair wig market due to increasing hair loss concerns. Men seek wigs for everyday wear to address hair thinning and baldness. Wigs offer a convenient, confidence-boosting solution, driving swift adoption and propelling the segment's expansion.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the hair wig market, driven by a growing population and cultural diversity. Rising fashion consciousness, increasing disposable income, and changing beauty ideals contribute to heightened wig adoption. The region's dynamic entertainment and media industry further fuels demand, solidifying Asia Pacific's significant market expansion.

Human Hair Segment is Expected toDominate theMarket Due toits Natural Appearance and Versatility

Human hair segment dominates the global hair wig market due to its natural appearance and versatility. Human hair wigs offer realistic texture, color, and styling options, catering to diverse consumer preferences. Their premium quality and authenticity position the segment as a market leader for hair wigs.

North America has established dominance in the hair wig market due to a blend of fashion trends and medical applications. Growing hair loss concerns and evolving aesthetics drive wig adoption. The region's robust entertainment industry also influences demand. High consumer awareness, availability of diverse styles, and technological advancements contribute to North America's leading position in the hair wig market.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the hair wig market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Hair Wig Market

In February 2023, China-based hair wig company, announced that it had acquired US-based hair wig company, Wigs, by Donna. The acquisition will allow to expand its reach into the US market.

In January 2023, Japan-based hair wig company, Asahi Kasei, announced that it had developed a new type of hair wig made from artificial hair. The new wig is more durable and realistic than traditional hair wigs.

Key Questions Answered in Hair Wig Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

