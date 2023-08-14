New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Precision Resistor Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485014/?utm_source=GNW



Precision Resistor Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global precision resistor market looks promising with opportunities in the test & measurement equipment, medical equipment, semiconductor, telecommunication, and industrial automation markets. The global precision resistor market is expected to reach an estimated $5.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing application of precision resistors in various end use industries, such as automotive, aerospace, and healthcare, increasing trend of miniaturization of electronic device and rising research and development activities for technological advancement of highly advanced precision resistors.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Precision Resistor Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global precision resistor market by type, application, and region, as follows:



Precision Resistor Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Precision Wire Wound Resistors

• Precision Metal Film Resistors

• Precision Meta Foil Resistors



Precision Resistor Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Test & Measurement Equipment

• Medical Equipment

• Semiconductors

• Telecommunications

• Industrial Automation

• Others (Automotive and Others)



Precision Resistor Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Precision Resistor Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies precision resistor companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the precision resistor companies profiled in this report include:

• TDK Corporation

• Murata Manufacturing

• YAGEO Group

• Vishay Intertechnology

• Samsung Electro-Mechanics

• TE Connectivity

• KYOCERA AVX Components

• OMRON Precision

• Panasonic

• Cyntec

Precision Resistor Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that precision metal film resistors will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its increasing application in the communication equipment, medical electronic equipment, and automotive electronic industries.

• Within this market, semiconductors will remain the highest growing segment due to increasing demand for electronic devices, rising penetration of cloud computing and internet of things (IoT), and growing adoption of technological advanced products like AI across the globe.

• APAC will remain the fastest growing region over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of this resistor in the automotive as well as aerospace industries and presence of major consumer electronics manufacturers in the region.

Features of the Precision Resistor Market

• Market Size Estimates: Precision resistor market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Precision resistor market size by various segments, such as by type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Precision resistor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by type, application, and regions for the precision resistor market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the precision resistor market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the precision resistor market size?

Answer: The global precision resistor market is expected to reach an estimated $5.0 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for precision resistor market?

Answer: The global precision resistor market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the precision resistor market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing application of precision resistors in various end use industries, such as automotive, aerospace, and healthcare, increasing trend of miniaturization of electronic device and rising research and development activities for technological advancement of highly advanced precision resistors.

Q4. What are the major segments for precision resistor market?

Answer: The future of the global precision resistor market looks promising with opportunities in the test & measurement equipment, medical equipment, semiconductor, telecommunication, and industrial automation markets.

Q5. Who are the key precision resistor companies?



Answer: Some of the key precision resistor companies are as follows:

• TDK Corporation

• Murata Manufacturing

• YAGEO Group

• Vishay Intertechnology

• Samsung Electro-Mechanics

• TE Connectivity

• KYOCERA AVX Components

• OMRON Precision

• Panasonic

• Cyntec

Q6. Which precision resistor segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that precision metal film resistors will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its increasing application in the communication equipment, medical electronic equipment, and automotive electronic industries.

Q7. In precision resistor market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the fastest growing region over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of this resistor in the automotive as well as aerospace industries and presence of major consumer electronics manufacturers in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global precision resistor market by type (precision wire wound resistors, precision metal film resistors, and precision metal foil resistors), application (test & measurement equipment, medical equipment, semiconductors, telecommunications, industrial automation, and others [automotive and others]), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. hat are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to precision resistor market or related to precision resistor companies, precision resistor market size, precision resistor market share, precision resistor market growth, precision resistor market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485014/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________