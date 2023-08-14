Lymphoma Treatment Market to Hit USD 19.85 Billion by 2030 due to Rising Lymphoma Incidence and Advancements in Therapeutic Modalities | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “As per the SNS Insider report, the Lymphoma Treatment Market was valued at USD 9.75 Billion and is projected to attain USD 19.85 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Lymphoma treatment encompasses a range of strategies aimed at combating and managing this group of cancers that originate in the lymphatic system. The lymphatic system is a vital component of the body's immune system, responsible for fighting infections and diseases. Lymphoma occurs when abnormal cells within the lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell, begin to multiply uncontrollably, forming tumors in various parts of the body. The treatment of lymphoma is a complex and multifaceted process, typically tailored to the specific type of lymphoma, its stage, and the patient's overall health.

Market Analysis

The global lymphoma treatment market has been witnessing remarkable growth over recent years, driven by a convergence of factors that collectively shape its trajectory. Lymphoma, a diverse group of blood cancers that affect the lymphatic system, has spurred intensive research and development efforts, resulting in a plethora of innovative treatments. The paradigm shift towards personalized medicine has invigorated the market. Biomarker research has enabled the identification of specific genetic and molecular signatures, facilitating tailored treatment regimens for patients. The ability to predict an individual's response to therapy and select the most effective interventions has not only increased treatment efficacy but has also paved the way for the development of innovative, targeted drugs.

Major Players Included in this Report are:

The Key players are AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Kite Pharma, Inc. / Gilead Sciences, Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd) and other players

Impact of Recession on Lymphoma Treatment Market Growth

A recession can exert significant pressure on the lymphoma treatment market by affecting patient demand, pharmaceutical development, supply chain operations, and healthcare policies. Navigating these challenges requires collaboration between healthcare stakeholders, adaptation to evolving patient needs, and a commitment to advancing research and innovation despite economic constraints.

Lymphoma Treatment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 9.75 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 19.85 Bn CAGR CAGR of 9.3% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Lymphoma Treatment Market: Key Segmentation • By Disease Type (Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Hodgkin Lymphoma)

• By Treatment Type (Immune Therapy, Radiation Therapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy)

• By Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral Route)

• By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies) Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • The rising prevalence of lymphoma cases worldwide creates a growing demand for effective treatment options.

• Innovations in Treatment Modalities are the driver of the Lymphoma Treatment Market.

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has had an unexpected and complex impact on the lymphoma treatment market. Disruptions to supply chains, delays in research, reduced access to medical facilities, financial constraints, and shifts in healthcare priorities are some of the challenges that have arisen. As the conflict continues, it is crucial for global stakeholders to work together to mitigate these challenges and ensure that lymphoma patients continue to receive the care and treatments they need.

Key Regional Developments

North America stands as a frontrunner in the lymphoma treatment market, driven by its well-established healthcare infrastructure and robust research and development landscape. The United States, in particular, boasts a multitude of leading pharmaceutical companies and research institutions dedicated to advancing lymphoma treatment options. Asia-Pacific showcases a rapidly evolving market, driven by a burgeoning patient population and increasing healthcare investments. Countries like China, Japan, and India are emerging as key players in this region, with a growing focus on research and development.

Key Takeaway from Lymphoma Treatment Market Study

The Immune Therapy and Online Pharmacies segments are poised to dominate the market, representing a paradigm shift in how this complex and challenging condition is managed.

As research and innovation continue to flourish, these segments are set to drive substantial progress in the journey toward eradicating lymphoma and improving the lives of countless individuals worldwide.

Recent Developments Related to Lymphoma Treatment Market

In a groundbreaking development, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval for Genentech's cutting-edge medical innovation, Columvi. This pioneering achievement marks a significant milestone in the field of biotechnology, as Columvi becomes the world's premier bispecific antibody with a fixed-duration treatment plan.

In a significant stride towards advancing precision medicine and targeted therapies, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval for Jaypirca™ (pirtobrutinib), marking a groundbreaking milestone as the first and only non-covalent (reversible) Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor on the market.

