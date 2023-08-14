New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "5G Chipset Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485012/?utm_source=GNW



5G Chipset Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global 5G chipset market looks promising with opportunities in the manufacturing, energy & utility, media & entertainment, IT & telecom, transportation & logistic and healthcare markets. The global 5G chipset market is expected to reach an estimated $75.6 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 25.8% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for high-speed internet with better network coverage, rising adoption for cellular and M2M IoT connections along with growing adoption of 5G in the automotive industry.



5G Chipset Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global 5G chipset market by type, operating frequency, end use industry, and region, as follows:



5G Chipset Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Modems

• RFICs (Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit)

• Others



5G Chipset Market by Operating Frequency [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Sub-6 GHz

• 24-39 Ghz

• Above 39 Ghz

• Others



5G Chipset Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Manufacturing

• Energy & Utilities

• Media & Entertainment

• IT & Telecom

• Transportation & Logistics

• Healthcare

• Others



5G Chipset Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of 5G Chipset Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies 5G chipset companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the 5G chipset companies profiled in this report include:

• Qualcomm Technologies

• MediaTek

• Huawei Technologies

• Samsung

• Broadcom

• Infineon Technologies

• Anokiwave

• Renesas Electronics

• NXP Semiconductors

• Analog Devices

5G Chipset Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that modems will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the growing adoption of 5G networks and increasing requirement for faster data speeds, low latency, and reliable connectivity in 5G devices across the globe.

• IT & telecom segment will remain the highest growing segment due to the growing demand for high-speed data connectivity to conduct virtual meetings and rising investments by the major telecom manufacturers, to develop 5G chipset modules for telecom base stations as well as broadband gateway devices.

• APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing demand for high-speed connection by consumers, rising penetration of modern technologies, such as IoT, AI, and cloud computing along with growing preferences for smart manufacturing in emerging economies like China and India.

Features of the 5G Chipset Market

• Market Size Estimates: 5G chipset market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: 5G chipset market size by various segments, such as by type, operating frequency, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: 5G chipset market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by type, operating frequency, end use industry, and regions for the 5G chipset market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the 5G chipset market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

